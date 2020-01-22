Photo of unique AEW Dynamite set on Chris Jericho's cruise emerges
As many wrestling fans might know by now, this week's AEW Dynamite will be coming in live from the Bahamas on Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. Several fans have been taking pictures of the cruise and one such fan took a sensational picture, capturing what AEW Dynamite's set could possibly look like this coming Wednesday night.
It's possibly the first time that a major wrestling promotion will be having a wrestling show live on a 'cruise' in the middle of the ocean. But there's a first time for everything and AEW seems to be willing to take that chance.
There are several matches already planned for the event. They are as follows:
- Jon Moxley vs. Pac
- MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Joey Janela
- Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly
- The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt)
- SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page and Kenny Omega) -- AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line
It'll be interesting to see how things turn out on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.
