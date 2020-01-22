Photo of unique AEW Dynamite set on Chris Jericho's cruise emerges

This is certainly a sight to behold! (Pic Source: AEW)

As many wrestling fans might know by now, this week's AEW Dynamite will be coming in live from the Bahamas on Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. Several fans have been taking pictures of the cruise and one such fan took a sensational picture, capturing what AEW Dynamite's set could possibly look like this coming Wednesday night.

It's possibly the first time that a major wrestling promotion will be having a wrestling show live on a 'cruise' in the middle of the ocean. But there's a first time for everything and AEW seems to be willing to take that chance.

There are several matches already planned for the event. They are as follows:

It'll be interesting to see how things turn out on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.