Photo: Potential tease that Paul Heyman set Roman Reigns up at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns walked out victorious at WWE SummerSlam, but it was only because Jimmy Uso made his return and turned heel on his own brother.

A new fan tweet has got fans talking online since it appears that Paul Heyman's reaction to Jimmy's return could hint that he knew it was going to happen, whilst Roman Reigns looked legitimately shocked.

It's been quite clear for some time that while The Bloodline has been together, The Wiseman has been one step ahead. However, it appears that SummerSlam may have been different since Heyman could have planned for interference because he knew that Roman Reigns would need it.

But what does this mean for Heyman and his position in The Bloodline?

Does Paul Heyman still believe in Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief?

Paul Heyman and Reigns have been a successful duo, but if Heyman arranged for Jimmy Uso to return and take out his brother, then that means that The Wiseman had a plan B because he didn't think Reigns would find a way out.

Not only that, but Solo Sikoa was already set to interfere in the match to help Reigns, but that clearly wasn't enough since Jey Uso found a way to neutralize both men and was en route to victory before his brother's actions, which went on to cost him the match.

This is a strange situation since every original member of the Bloodline so far has already turned on Reigns, it could be a tease that even Heyman has reached the point where he no longer believes in him but wants to help him to remain on top.

