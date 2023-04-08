[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley tweets a message aimed at legendary WWE faction

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message aimed at the legendary WWE faction, D-Generation X.

At WrestleMania 39, the Judgment Day were all involved in major matches, with Ripley winning the SmackDown Women's Title. Dominik Mysterio faced his dad Rey Mysterio, while Finn Balor lost to Edge.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator posted a photo of herself with her fellow Judgment Day stablemates, Damian Priest and Dominik. The trio were pictured doing the iconic "S*ck It" DX chop but in their own manner:

"D-Generation Judgment #SuckIt Yes that’s a banana in my pocket, and no I am not happy to see you #WrestleMania" wrote Ripley.

Check out Rhea Ripley's tweet:

Yes that’s a banana in my pocket, and no I am not happy to see you

D-Generation Judgment #SuckIt ⚖️Yes that's a banana in my pocket, and no I am not happy to see you

Bill Apter recently commented on Rhea Ripley possibly blacking out during her WrestleMania match

Rhea Ripley was involved in a hard-hitting match at WrestleMania 39, as she beat Charlotte Flair on Night 1.

Post-match, Ripley spoke about her possibly blacking out during the contest. On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter spoke about the same topic:

"It was two ladies, two athletes, who know how to wrestle, know how to brawl, and there was nothing wrong in that match. There were rumors about Rhea [Ripley] may have blacked out for a second during that match. That's how intense it was, and that could have been due to the heat you were talking about."

Ripley's win at The Grandest Stage of Them All marked her first reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion. She is a former RAW and NXT Women's Champion.

Flair previously won the title on the final edition of SmackDown in 2022 by beating Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match. It now remains to be seen who Ripley's next title defense will be against.

