Legendary wrestling personality comments on Rhea Ripley possibly blacking out during WrestleMania match (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter recently explained what caused Rhea Ripley to possibly get knocked out during her match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Ripley had a tremendous night at The Showcase of the Immortals, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Flair. The Nightmare and The Queen's match at WrestleMania 39 was filled with stiff strikes and power maneuvers.

They outperformed expectations that were sure to create the physical effects of the match. After the match, The Eradicator claimed she was "knocked out" during the contest.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Teddy Long and Mac Davis, Apter mentioned Ripley's possible blacking out. The Hall of Famer journalist noted that the battle between the two women was intense and exceptional, which may have led to the blackout of Ripley.

"It was two ladies, two athletes, who know how to wrestle, know how to brawl, and there was nothing wrong in that match. There were rumors about Rhea [Ripley] may have blacked out for a second during that match. That's how intense it was, and that could have been due to the heat you were talking about," Bill Apter said. [11:54 - 12:17]

Rhea Ripley disclosed that Dominik Mysterio's entrance at WrestleMania broke her into tears

After WWE WrestleMania 39, the Judgment Day member revealed that watching Dominik Mysterio made her cry.

The Queen fought The Eradicator in the Performance Center three years ago during WrestleMania 36. But Ripley got her revenge on the first night of this year's Mania' at the SoFi Stadium.

On WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley said that a scene involving another member of The Judgment Day made her cry over WrestleMania weekend. The 26-year-old admitted that Dominik's entrance before his battle against Rey Mysterio brought a tear to her eye.

"I think one that really made me tear up was watching Dom [Dominik] do his entrance. Which is such a weird thing to find as a moment for anyone, but watching him do his entrance, just knowing how much he's grown over the past few months," she said.

Following the latest episode of SmackDown, Rhea Ripley could potentially be in a feud with Zelina Vega after 'Mania.

