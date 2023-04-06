"It was just really lovely to see" - Rhea Ripley reveals moment that made her tear up at WWE WrestleMania 39

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has disclosed an interesting moment that made her tear up during WWE WrestleMania 39.

She squared off against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in a rematch from their bout three years ago at WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Center. Flair defeated The Eradicator in 2020, but Ripley got her revenge at SoFi Stadium during Night One of this year's 'Mania.

The Queen gave it everything she had and even kicked out of the Riptide. However, Rhea Ripley proved too strong and put Flair away with another Riptide off the turnbuckle for the pinfall victory.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Ripley revealed that a moment involving another member of The Judgment Day got her emotional during WrestleMania weekend. The 26-year-old said Dominik's entrance ahead of his match against Rey Mysterio brought a tear to her eye.

"I mean, there were so many amazing moments. I think one that really made me tear up was watching Dom [Dominik] do his entrance. Which is such a weird thing to find as a moment for anyone, but watching him do his entrance, just knowing how much he's grown over the past few months. It was just really lovely to see and witness in person," said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley on Dominik's match against Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley praised Dominik for his match against his father at WrestleMania 39 and said she was proud of him.

Dominik and Ripley tormented the Mysterio family for months leading up to the biggest show of the year. Rey finally accepted Dominik's challenge when the 26-year-old insulted his mother and sister on a recent episode of SmackDown. The masked legend picked up the victory at WrestleMania after Bad Bunny interfered and ripped away a chain from Dominik.

On WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley praised Dominik for his confidence as he battled Rey at The Show of Shows.

"Just knowing that he's going out there and having this match with his dad who just got inducted into the Hall of Fame. Yes, we don't like Rey [Mysterio]. Yes, he's a deadbeat dad but you can't take away from the whole situation of this moment. Yeah, watching him do his entrance and be so confident and just being so proud of him. I think that was the real memorable moment for me."

Dominik and Rey's rivalry appears to be far from over. Only time will tell if The Judgment Day member gets another chance to battle Rey Mysterio at WWE Backlash next month in Puerto Rico.

