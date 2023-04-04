Dominik Mysterio references Star Wars in a three-word message following loss at WWE WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio sent out a message following his loss to Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

The Judgment Day member spent weeks trying to get his father to accept his challenge for a match at WWE WrestleMania, and Rey eventually had enough. Dominik insulted his mother and sister on a recent edition of SmackDown and Rey finally fought back against his son. The Lucha legend leveled Dominik with a punch and vowed to humble him at WrestleMania.

The disrespect continued at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony at the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Dom walked out of the ceremony during his father's speech with fellow members of The Judgment Day Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Following the loss at WrestleMania, Rey's son took to Twitter to send out a message. He shared a clip of his entrance from WrestleMania with a quote from the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. The quote was dubbed over the video as well and is a reference to Anakin Skywalker's transformation from heroic Jedi Knight to Darth Vader, one of the most iconic movie villains of all time.

"Anakin is gone… #WrestleMania #Judgmentday #MamiChamp," Dom tweeted.

Rhea Ripley on Dominik's growth as a WWE Superstar

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley praised Dominik for his improvement as a WWE Superstar after WrestleMania 39.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair during Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. While Dom came up short against Rey Mysterio, his popularity has grown tremendously as of late.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani in an interview for BT Sport, The Eradicator admitted that she got emotional ahead of WrestleMania because of what the event meant to her and The Judgment Day.

"So I soaked it in a little bit this morning. I got really emotional here at WrestleMania before I put all my makeup on for it to be smudged off. I got really emotional, I cried. I wanna say like 6+ times. Not only for myself but for, like, Dominik Mysterio as well. Just seeing his growth, and he has to go there with his dad after Rey got inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it's just a big night for all of us. And knowing that at WrestleMania 36, everything sort of got taken away, and to have it all given back at WrestleMania 39. The crowd, the atmosphere, Charlotte once again, the championship. My family's here, like everything just feels so right and amazing. I'm ecstatic." (1:17- 2:04)

Bad Bunny interfered at WWE WrestleMania and prevented the 25-year-old Dominik from hitting his father with a chain. It will be interesting to see if it leads to a match next month at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Do you think Rey Mysterio should have won at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes