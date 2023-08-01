Photo: Zelina Vega shows off impressive physique

WWE SmackDown star Zelina Vega has shown off her impressive physique in a new photo.

Vega has had the best year of her career so far in 2023 despite not winning a major match. The 32-year-old battled Rhea Ripley in a title match at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico. Even though she lost the match, it was an awesome moment for the veteran, and she received a warm reception from the crowd.

She also competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but IYO SKY of Damage CTRL emerged victorious at the premium live event in London. Vega is currently a part of the LWO faction consisting of herself, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde.

Zelina Vega took to social media today to share a new image of her physique. She added the following caption to the post:

"When the day comes.. and it will. I'm ready," she wrote.

Zelina Vega on how her career changed after joining the LWO faction in WWE

Zelina Vega recently shared how her career changed for the better after she aligned with Rey Mysterio in the Latino World Order faction.

Before joining LWO, Vega, Escobar, Wilde, and Cruz del Toro were known as the Legado Del Fantasma faction. Elektra Lopez was a part of the group in NXT but was replaced by Vega on the WWE's main roster.

Speaking with Wrestlesphere, the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament winner disclosed that joining LWO has changed her life.

“Joining the LWO has changed my life, my wrestling career and my life in general. It’s a whole new form of person for me because I never thought I’d be a good guy ever. It’s like I get to show a whole new side of me and getting to train under Rey Mysterio is something I never thought I’d get to do," said Vega.

The veteran WWE Superstar has proven to be excellent on the microphone and a great in-ring worker as well. It will be interesting to see if Vega gets another shot at a singles title down the line.

