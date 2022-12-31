This week on WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to become the new women's champion.

Flair made her return for the first time since May and challenged Rousey to a match then and there, a challenge that the latter accepted despite already winning her scheduled match against Raquel Rodriguez.

Flair was quickly able to pick up the win, which shows that WWE has some interesting plans for The Queen heading into 2023.

Here are five possible reasons why Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

#4. Shock Factor

Heading into this week's show, there has been a lot of talk about how the company is planning a huge event.

With John Cena returning, Bray Wyatt's segment, and the title change, the company has ensured that there will be many talking points coming out of this week's show.

Charlotte Flair's return would have been a huge talking point, but her becoming a 14-time Women's Champion will ensure that she is trending for several days.

The fact that Charlotte was able to win the title the same way Becky won back at SummerSlam 2021 will also be a storyline between the two women in the future.

#3. Ronda Rousey is going to WWE RAW

Ronda Rousey has always had a lack of title challengers on WWE SmackDown. Although this move comes as a shock to the fans, it could be the best move for her career.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler could now be set to head over to Monday Night RAW instead since the red brand's women's division has much more depth.

There are also rumors that Rousey could be set to face off against Rhea Ripley, which can only happen if she makes the move to RAW.

#2. Rousey is taking time away from WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey could be set to take some time away from the company following her loss on WWE SmackDown. She has been one of the company's most hated figures since her match against Shotzi back at Extreme Rules, and it could now be time for her to take another hiatus.

Rousey's last hiatus lasted several years. Now that she is a mother, she could have decided that it's time to take a break and make her return when she is no longer a trending topic.

#1. WWE has lost interest in Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was once one of the biggest stars in the Women's Division, but over the past few months, it's clear that this is no longer the case.

#FireRondaRousey has trended on Twitter every time she appeared on screen in recent weeks. WWE could have finally reached the point where they needed the title off of her.

Charlotte Flair is a decent placeholder for the time being. It allows WWE to write Rousey off TV until they can take the heat off her. It will be interesting to see her reaction to the loss and if she will be a part of WrestleMania next year.

Why do you think Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

