Plans for former champion's major title win was nixed in WWE? 37-year old's rant goes viral

A former WWE star recently opened up about nixed championship plans. The 37-year-old said the company wanted her to win the women’s tag team titles alongside Nikki Cross, but the whole plan ended up being nixed.

The star in question is none other than Alicia Fox. The former WWE Divas Champion spoke about the nixed women’s tag team plans for her and Nikki Cross in a Twitch stream that aired on Friday. Check out her comments below.

“They told me, ‘You and Nikki Cross are gonna win the tag team titles. I’m like, ‘I can’t do that right now.’ So this person drove me back to the hotel and dropped me off.”

The former WWE 24/7 Champion also spoke about the infamous house show incident in February of 2019 during the Twitch stream. She said Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman were among the stars that made fun of her after she was given a field sobriety test.

For those unaware, Fox wrestled the house show heavily intoxicated that ultimately led to her going to rehab. She said the incident changed her life and she'll be grateful for the company for paying for her rehab.

“It actually changed my whole life,” she said. “This is what got me into rehab, which I’m forever grateful. Forever grateful that company had that support.” (H/T Wrestling Observer)

Fox would return to the promotion in April before being taken off the road permanently. She would make sporadic appearances for the company until her departure in May 2023.

Alicia Fox last competed at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Alicia Fox’ last appearance for World Wrestling Entertainment transpired at the Women’s Royal Rumble match on January 29, 2022. She drew number 21 but was eliminated by fellow former Divas Champion Nikki Bella after spending just six minutes and 30 seconds in the match.

Her last televised appearance was on the April 29, 2019, Main Event taping, when she and Tamina lost to The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) in a tag team match. She’ll be making her return to the squared circle at Reality of Wrestling’s Summer of Champions IX on July 15.

It remains to be seen how Alicia Fox will fare in her comeback match two weeks from this Saturday.

