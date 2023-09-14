"Please…" – WWE star reacts to fans criticizing Triple H's booking

Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead in July 2022. Although The Game received criticism for his booking of Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus, the latter had no problem with how the storyline panned out.

In April, Stratus' alliance with Lynch ended when she attacked The Man on RAW. The long-term angle led to a Steel Cage match at Payback, where Lynch defeated her rival in a widely praised 20-minute bout.

On GAW TV, Stratus spoke to Mickie James, SoCal Val, and Victoria about fans' recent complaints:

"Knowing what we had dealt with as far as our storylines and people were sorta like, 'Is this story still going?' I'm like, 'Please…' It's funny, Mickie, because there was a bit of that. [People said] the storyline was dragging and things like that, but booking is booking." [5:58 – 6:15]

Many fans expected Lynch vs. Stratus to culminate at SummerSlam on August 5. However, Triple H left the match off the card and booked it at Payback on September 2 instead.

How much does Trish Stratus listen to WWE fans?

During her initial WWE run between 2000 and 2006, Trish Stratus did not have to deal with negative social media comments immediately after her segments. These days, the Canadian receives instant feedback online as soon as she returns backstage after appearing on television.

With so many fans offering their opinions, Stratus chooses to listen to live WWE crowds more than users on social media:

"Back in the day, we didn't have I don't wanna say luxury, or not luxury, of the internet as much of a tool, I guess, that you would read after your stuff (…) My gauge is always like, 'What's the fan engagement? What is the audience doing? How are they reacting?' and they were super on it. There was those people [online], the naysayers, but it does get in your head a little bit." [6:38 – 7:07]

Stratus also compared her feud with Becky Lynch to the WrestleMania 18 match between Hulk Hogan and The Rock.

