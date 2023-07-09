Popular AEW star, current champion - 5 WWE Superstars who got 'main event' status, thanks to Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the biggest star in the company. His journey to the top has been one with numerous successes and a handful of failures. While he's the most notable name and the biggest draw in wrestling today, things weren't always in his favor.

The Tribal Chief was pushed as a solo star following the end of The Shield. While Vince McMahon and the company hoped to see Reigns become the next John Cena, Steve Austin, or Hulk Hogan, the fans rebelled against The Big Dog. His mixed reactions weren't as electric as Cena's, and he wasn't the ticket mover of any of the three legends.

Things began to change once Reigns turned heel in 2020. He found his footing, The Bloodline formed, and he's been a dominant force ever since. While he's been the top star, however, he hasn't been on an island all to himself. He's had excellent feuds and matches with a variety of stars.

While many of Roman's opponents were already established, The Tribal Chief has helped to elevate mid-card performers to reach the very top of the industry. This article will look at a handful of talented stars who Reigns helped elevate during his epic 1,000+ day title reign.

Below are five WWE stars who got 'main event' status thanks to Roman Reigns.

#5. Xavier Woods' biggest singles push came with The Head of The Table

Xavier Woods is one of the most underrated superstars in WWE. He's had a ton of success as a tag team wrestler, thanks to his time with The New Day, but many overlook his talent as a solo star. This likely comes down to him rarely receiving a consistent push.

The former tag team champion's biggest success in the solo ranks came in 2021 when he won the King of the Ring Tournament. This didn't sit well with Roman, however. The two clashed on WWE SmackDown, where Woods technically won the bout after interference from The Usos, causing a disqualification finish.

Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse as Roman Reigns took Woods' crown post-match after a vicious beating. While Xavier and Roman never made it to a big Premium Live Event, their run together was a highlight of Woods' solo career.

#4. Jimmy Uso & #3. Jey Uso have been headlining major events

The Usos on SmackDown

The Usos are the greatest tag team in WWE history. Following their epic reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, it would be difficult to dispute that fact. They're the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's long history.

Their success goes beyond just winning belts and holding them for a long time. The Usos have been in several main events, including WrestleMania and Money in the Bank in London. They've also been involved in the top storyline in wrestling for years, which is The Bloodline saga.

Roman Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline, and he forced Jimmy and Jey into the group. They would've likely never made it to as many main event matches if it weren't for The Tribal Chief's influence.

Jey Uso is also seemingly going to headline SummerSlam, something nobody would have foreseen before Roman's incredible run on top since 2020.

#2. Cesaro's main event run in WWE came courtesy of The Tribal Chief

Cesaro (known as Claudio Castagnoli in AEW) was one of WWE's most talented in-ring performers. He's a wrestler who could do it all in the ring. While some pointed to his limitations on the microphone, most fans hoped to see him reach the top of the industry.

Unfortunately, that opportunity never came. The Swiss Superman was as good of a performer as anybody, but it wasn't until his Premium Live Event match with Roman Reigns that he reached a true main event position, albeit briefly.

The Head of The Table and Cesaro clashed at WrestleMania Backlash 2021. Roman retained his Universal Championship after around 27 minutes, and Cesaro left WWE shortly after that. Still, his highest point in the company came when battling The Tribal Chief.

#1. Sami Zayn became a top main roster star during his feud with Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn is arguably the most beloved superstar in WWE today. Zayn, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, The Usos, Seth Rollins, and LA Knight are all massively over with the audience at the same time, which makes for an exciting viewing experience.

While he's been a popular star and a solid mid-card act on WWE's main roster for years, his true rise came thanks to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He joined the faction last year and quickly became a hot commodity in the company.

The Underdog From The Underground received more cheers from the audience and ultimately left The Bloodline in stunning fashion earlier this year. He then feuded with Roman Reigns, which led to the two clashing in the main event of Elimination Chamber in Montreal. Without The Tribal Chief, who knows if Sami would've been in such a prominent position?

