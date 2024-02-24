Popular former WWE duo to return after 3 years at Elimination Chamber? Exploring potential swerve

A popular duo could make a surprising return tomorrow night at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. The premium live event will go down at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

The anticipation for tomorrow night's Elimination Chamber event is off the charts and the promotion could have some surprises in store for its fans. Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax tomorrow. The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

A popular duo could return to the company for the first time since 2021 at this weekend's premium live event. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, formerly known as The IIconics, are from Australia and would get a massive ovation from the crowd if they were to return to the company.

The IIConics captured the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35, but overall their run on the main roster did not go as planned. They never captured another title before their departure three years ago. Triple H could decide to bring the duo back to the company to bring in another experienced team to challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Peyton Royce on WWE splitting up The IIconics

Before they departed from WWE, the company split up The IIconics tag team in August 2020.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Royal Rumble 2021, Peyton Royce shared her thoughts on the company splitting up the popular tag team. The former champion said she was still digesting it and she grew up with Billie Kay.

"I mean, it was right there in that moment we found out what the stipulation was that day, maybe the day before, I don't know. I don't have a very good memory. But, it really was, Billie and I, we, more than just who we are as WWE Superstars; we have grown up together. So, for us to like, you know, our whole dreams, our whole journies have been together. So for that to be just torn apart and like you said, so abruptly, I feel like I'm still digesting it, and I'm still trying my footing without her." (6:43 - 7:15)

You can check out the video below:

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay spent some time in TNA Wrestling following their time as WWE Superstars. It will be interesting to see if The IIconics get the opportunity to appear on WWE television again.

