Popular series returning, top star's potential last match on past SmackDown - 6 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

WWE Network and Peacock were quite busy during the weekend of Payback. It slowed down not long afterward, but subscribers have more programming to look forward to this week.

Monday featured the standard upload of RAW Talk, a show breaking down the action from the red brand. Meanwhile, NXT was added to the archives on Tuesday for most subscribers to access.

Wednesday featured a month-old edition of Monday Night RAW, plus a new episode of The Bump. Ricochet and Samantha Irvin were the in-studio guests, while Seth Rollins called into the show. Lastly, This Week In WWE arrived on Thursday.

This weekend will feature six big uploads. This includes a recent show that featured a legend potentially competing in his final match for the company, a new Original, an indie show, and more. What's all set to arrive on demand?

#6. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown will air this weekend. The show will be available on-demand at around 10 AM EST on Saturday, September 16. The show breaks down the action from SmackDown the prior night, with three interviews from the arena spliced in.

Last week's show can be seen on-demand, but the three interviews can be viewed in the video embedded above. The cocky Grayson Waller was interviewed, as was the loud and brash LA Knight. Lastly, Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY also appeared.

#5. WWE Main Event & #4. SmackDown, two recent shows, will be available on-demand

Two shows that recently aired elsewhere will soon be available on-demand. As a reminder, RAW & SmackDown can't be added to the archives until a month after initially airing on USA Network and FOX. Main Event and NXT Level Up have a shorter two-week window.

WWE Main Event from August 31, 2023, will be available on-demand on Saturday, September 16. The opening bout of the night saw JD McDonagh battle Akira Tozawa. The main event featured Chelsea Green battling Katana Chance.

Friday Night SmackDown from August 18, 2023, will be available on Sunday, September 17. This show celebrated 25 years of Edge in WWE, which was capped off with a bout pitting The Rated-R Superstar vs. Sheamus. Some believe that this will be Edge's final match in the company.

#3. wXw returns with a new video

After weeks of nothing, WWE Network and Peacock will finally feature a new indie program added to the archives this weekend. wXw Wrestling will offer their Shortcut To The Top 2023 event on Saturday, September 16.

wXw Shortcut To The Top 2023 was held on August 12 in Oberhausen, Germany. The main card featured six matches, with former NXT star Axel Tischer competing twice. MLW's Delmi Exo was also part of the show. Beyond those two, the bulk of the wXw roster was in action.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The show will air at 10 PM EST, immediately following SmackDown on FOX. As a reminder, the video will not be available on-demand after initially streaming for up to two weeks for Peacock subscribers due to contractual obligations to Hulu.

The main event of NXT Level Up this week will be another bout in the Global Heritage Invitational Tournament. Former United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate will go one-on-one with Charlie Dempsey.

The card will also have two tag team matches. Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will battle the unlikely duo of Dani Palmer and Tatum Paxley. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price will also take on Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe.

#1. This Is Awesome returns with a new episode

This Is Awesome will be back after several weeks. The WWE Network Original, hosted by Gregory Miller, looks back at some of the most awesome moments in the company's illustrious history.

This week's upload, which will air on Friday, September 15, at 10 AM EST, is titled This Is Awesome: Most Awesome High Flyers. Naturally, this episode will highlight some of the biggest risk takers in WWE history.

The preview trailer for this upcoming upload can be seen in the embedded video above. The likes of Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, Ricochet, Kofi Kingston, IYO SKY, and AJ Styles are featured in the promotional video.