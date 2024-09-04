Popular SmackDown performer, current champion - 4 WWE stars who could answer Jordynne Grace's open challenge on NXT next week

Big changes are taking place in WWE. Every single brand is set to change networks. Friday Night SmackDown will be moving from FOX to USA Network next week. RAW will be moving from the USA Network to Netflix in January.

Perhaps the most intriguing move is for NXT. The white and gold brand is set to move from the USA Network to The CW in October. As a result, most of the show's focus is on hyping up the first episode on the new network. Meanwhile, something historic has been announced to take place next week.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is set to return to NXT and this time she'll be doing something special. Jordynne will be defending her prized title in an open challenge, making this the very first time that the TNA belt has been defended in World Wrestling Entertainment.

For now, it isn't clear who might accept this open challenge, but there are numerous stars who could do so. This article will take a look at four different names who could step up to The Juggernaut.

Below are four WWE stars who could answer Jordynne Grace's open challenge on NXT next week.

#4. Roxanne Perez might try to win another title

Roxanne Perez is one of the most incredibly gifted performers in WWE. Despite only being 22 years old, Perez is a veteran in NXT and a multi-time champion. Unfortunately, she knows how good she is, and it has clearly gone to her head.

The Prodigy is the reigning NXT Women's Champion and even has a history with Jordynne. Roxanne actually defended her own prized title against Grace earlier this year in a WWE ring and ultimately stood tall, albeit thanks to interference.

Given how big Roxanne's ego is these days, she may believe that she is capable of defeating Jordynne again. Seeing the opportunity to become Roxy Two Belts may be too enticing for Perez to ignore and she could step up to the TNA Knockouts Champion.

#3. Lola Vice could make for a good opponent

Lola Vice is an interesting WWE performer. She is a former Women's Breakout Winner and was close to winning the NXT Women's Championship on a few occasions, but ultimately failed to do so.

In the time since then, Lola has seemingly begun to suffer a fall from grace. She receives far less screen time on WWE NXT now, although she is still somewhat in the fold. Regardless, her big push seems to have been halted, at least for now.

This could be a good chance for Lola to have another shot at greatness by challenging Jordynne Grace. Win or lose, it would put Vice in the ring with an experienced star and thus help her gain some valuable experience. Additionally, the spotlight would get Vice closer to the highs she reached earlier this year.

#2. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green has been vising NXT a lot these days

Chelsea Green is one of the most charismatic stars in WWE. While she hasn't had a ton of singles success, she is a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

While Green is a member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster alongside Piper Niven, she has made a few appearances on WWE NXT this year. In fact, her most recent appearance was last night where she wanted to challenge Roxanne Perez but was stopped by Giulia.

If Chelsea still wants a title match, The Hot Mess could step up to Jordynne Grace. Green knows all about TNA Wrestling and being a champion, so Chelsea Green might be a logical challenger for The Juggernaut.

#1. Jaida Parker is making waves on NXT

Jaida Parker is arguably the future of WWE. While there are several talented women who are in the conversation, including Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, and Tatum Paxley, Jaida is absolutely in the running.

The talented former soccer player has been routinely growing and moving up the ladder in WWE. She had a fantastic feud with Michin that elevated her to a new level. Parker and Roxanne Perez also had a standout match at NXT No Mercy.

Parker wanted gold and while the OTM member failed to win the NXT Women's Champion from Perez, she may have better luck against The Juggernaut. Despite being so powerful, can Jordynne Grace handle the Hipnotic? That could be a battle for the ages.

