Popular stable implodes, WrestleMania arrives early - 4 potential finishes for The Judgment Day vs Beth Phoenix and Edge at Elimination Chamber 

Finally, after months of buildup and the WWE Universe predicting their return, Edge and Beth Phoenix will get a chance to exact some revenge on The Judgment Day this weekend at Elimination Chamber.

The Hall of Fame couple has been on the wrong end of a beatdown from The Judgment Day for far too long and finally, The Glamazon will have her chance to return the message to The Nightmare.

There are a number of potential outcomes for this hotly anticipated bout at the Elimination Chamber and here are just four.

#4. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley defeat Edge and Beth Phoenix

Finn Balor has been on a fantastic run over the past few weeks and the only reason he isn't inside The Elimination Chamber is because he has been paired with Rhea Ripley in her feud against The Hall of Fame couple.

Edge has clearly made his return to WWE to put over the talent he works with and this weekend, on the final stop ahead of WrestleMania, The Rated R Superstar could do the same thing again. With one of the biggest matches of her career in just six weeks, Ripley could be the one to get the win for her team in a warm-up for the biggest event of the year.

#3. Edge and Beth Phoenix finally defeat The Judgment Day at Elimination Chamber

Beth Phoenix and Edge have been through the wringer in their feud with The Judgment Day and this weekend the couple will finally have the chance to respond.

Rhea Ripley vs Beth Phoenix is a dream match and could be one of the highlights of the show. The Glamazon will be looking to derail Ripley's momentum heading into WrestleMania and could easily do so with a win this weekend. Dominik Mysterio will be at ringside and it's likely that he will be more of a hindrance than a help and could cost Mami the match.

#2. Judgment Day comes up short, Rhea Ripley turns her back on the group

Rhea Ripley has a lot on her plate at the moment and won't be blamed for looking past this obstacle in order to concentrate on her WrestleMania match against Charlotte Flair.

The Judgment Day has seemingly dragged Ripley into this feud with Beth Phoenix after they targeted Edge at the Royal Rumble. As a member of the group, she also attacked him and got hit by a Spear courtesy of The Glamazon. If Ripley wins the SmackDown Women's Championship, then she will have to switch brands following WrestleMania, so seeds can be planted now for her eventual turn against the stable.

#1. Charlotte Flair sends a message to Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber

As noted, Ripley already has her next few months laid out for her, and Charlotte Flair isn't expected to be part of the Elimination Chamber, but that won't prevent her from sending a message to her WrestleMania challenger.

Ripley has had a lot to say about Charlotte since her Royal Rumble win, and even though Flair is now a face, she could be enough of a distraction to cost Ripley had her team the match on Saturday night.

