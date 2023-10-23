Popular stable to move brands, surprise challenge? - 4 things Adam Pearce can do on WWE RAW after getting kicked out of SmackDown

Triple H shook things up in WWE just a few weeks ago. The Game announced that long-time company official Adam Pearce was being promoted. Pearce has become the official General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis debuted, and is now the SmackDown General Manager. The two seemed friendly initially, despite acknowledging some healthy competition. Things seemingly became less friendly on SmackDown last week, however.

Jey Uso invaded the show to get revenge on his twin. Aldis was rather irate and fined Uso $10,000. Adam Pearce happened to be there as he was expecting chaos. He tried to defuse the situation, only for Aldis to kick both Jey and Adam out of the arena.

Fans were shocked at Nick's decision, but not as surprised as Adam. This article will look at a handful of ways the long-time official, and new General Manager, can potentially react to what went down this past Friday tonight on RAW.

Below are four things Adam Pearce can do on WWE RAW after getting kicked out of SmackDown.

#4. Adam Pearce may not react at all

Adam Pearce and Cathy Kelley

An old expression in pro wrestling is "never let them see you sell." This has been used to describe ribs, but also for promoters, especially when dealing with your competition. Vince McMahon, for example, had a reputation for rarely selling when his competition did in any public fashion.

Adam Pearce is old school, despite being a WWE official for many years, and now the RAW General Manager. As a result, he may subscribe to the "never let them see you sell" philosophy. He may simply pretend what went down last Friday never even happened.

Thankfully for Pearce, his job is extremely hectic. WWE Superstars are always fighting, or looking for title opportunities. He may not even have time to address Nick Aldis removing him from the building on Friday. Even if he does have time, he may choose to use it to better the show instead.

#3. He could fine Jimmy Uso

Expand Tweet

The tale between The Usos is certainly an interesting one. Jey Uso felt abused and mistreated in The Bloodline. He left the stable and ultimately quit SmackDown, and WWE as a whole. Cody Rhodes used his stroke to help Jey out and get him traded to SmackDown.

Since joining the red brand, Jey has found a lot of success. He even won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, his past still haunts him. Jimmy Uso showed up on RAW last week, and blasted his twin with a Superkick, costing Jey his title. That is what led to Jey appearing on SmackDown to get revenge.

Given that Jey's appearance on SmackDown led to a fine, but Jimmy seemingly went unpunished, Adam Pearce may try to rectify the situation. In what could be seen as a petty move, Adam could proceed to fine Jimmy, since Nick Aldis fined Jey. If nothing else, it would discourage future interference from competing shows.

#2. Pearce could surprisingly call out Nick Aldis for a fight

Expand Tweet

WWE fans may not be familiar with Nick Aldis. While he's taken up the role of SmackDown General Manager, he has been a professional wrestler for quite some time. Aldis competed in and won gold in both TNA Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

Adam Pearce is an accomplished pro-wrestler himself. Just like Aldis, Adam is a former multi-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Many credit Pearce for keeping the NWA alive, prior to Billy Corgan purchasing the company and reviving the brand.

While both men are professionals in business suits while backstage at WWE, being fighters at heart may lead to a shocking move. Pearce may challenge Nick Aldis to a fight on RAW. It could be an official match, or a page out of Eric Bischoff's book for when he called out Vince McMahon. Regardless, Adam's hurt pride may lead to a challenge of some kind.

#1. He could steal The O.C. from WWE SmackDown

The O.C. on SmackDown

The O.C. is a phenomenal faction in WWE. The group is comprised of four stars. AJ Styles is the leader and Michin is the most recent addition to the group. Meanwhile, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are former tag team champions.

Unfortunately, the stable is having a tough time lately. Luke is taking time away due to an injury, and AJ Styles was brutalized by Solo Sikoa. They've had bad luck on SmackDown, and could certainly use a change in scenery.

There's a chance that The O.C. may jump ship to Monday Night RAW, and Adam Pearce could announce it as soon as tonight. Not only would this help RAW and the stars in the group, but stealing four talented performers from SmackDown could be a dagger into Nick Aldis' back.

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here