Popular stable officially splits, Bloodline star debuts new name - 4 major swerves that could happen on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown will include the fallout from Backlash which saw a new Bloodline member make his debut. It also included new Women's Tag Team Champions being crowned which could be a major part of this week's show.

There are only three episodes of SmackDown ahead of King and Queen of the Ring on May 25th and this week's show is expected to be stacked.

The following list looks at just four swerves that could happen on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Bobby Lashley turns heel

Bobby Lashley attempted to help Carmelo Hayes last week on SmackDown only to be told that he doesn't need the help of a second-round draft pic. The two men have been arguing on social media over the past few weeks and Lashley lost his cool on The Bump when he had to talk about how disrespectful Hayes had been to him.

If the feud between the two men continues this week then it's likely that Lashley will be the one to turn heel, since he has been unable to control his anger.

#3. New Tag Team Champions receive surprising challengers

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will be looking to celebrate their major win at Backlash when they arrive at SmackDown tonight, but there will likely be some challengers awaiting them.

After weeks of being destroyed by the duo, it's likely that Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will be the women who are chosen to face them after making the move from RAW as part of the WWE Draft.

#2. The OC officially splits

The OC hasn't worked as a unit for several months after AJ Styles walked away and wanted to try to work alone. Karl Anderson and the former World Champion almost went to blows in the locker room before being separated and the group has since worked as a trio.

Over the past few weeks the three stars have worked on NXT but following her win this week, Mia Yim has pointed out that she is going it alone and that could be confirmed on SmackDown if The Good Brothers appear without Michin.

#1. Tanga Loa debuts a new WWE name

Tanga Loa became the newest member of The Bloodline this past week at Backlash but it seems that the company could be looking to adjust his name. Recent copyright filings have noted that WWE has requested Tonga Loa, which would give him the same name as Tama Tonga.

It's unclear if this was a mistake or if WWE intends to change his name, but that will once again become clear on SmackDown if he appears alongside The Bloodline.

