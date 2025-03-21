Popular star to bring her husband to WWE SmackDown after 4 years and become his manager? Exploring the chances

A popular star might bring back her husband to WWE SmackDown after four years and become his manager. Aleister Black, who was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, is the star we are talking about. His wife, Zelina Vega, could reintroduce him to the fans of the blue brand soon and even become the 39-year-old’s manager.

A mysterious video displaying the number 4 was played during the March 14, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown. Many speculated that this hinted at the comeback of the enigmatic star. The black-and-white visuals, combined with the unsettling sound of footsteps drawing near, closely resembled some of the vignettes showcasing Black during his earlier WWE stint.

Black has always been a fan favorite because of his athletic ring style and dark persona. If he returns to his former promotion, the audience will welcome him with open arms. More importantly, he will reunite with the man who had the most faith in him during his earlier run in the Stamford-based promotion. Triple H likely has big plans for his comeback.

One possible plan could involve introducing his real-life partner as his mouthpiece on the Friday night show. Zelina Vega has experience as a manager and previously guided Andrade to success in NXT. She is popular with fans and pairing her with her husband could elevate both of their careers. This dynamic could add an exciting new element to Black’s character and help him connect more with the audience.

Though this scenario is still speculation, WWE is in a different place creatively and Black would have new opponents and fresh storylines. He would find himself in a setting that appreciates his distinct talents and persona, providing him with a genuine opportunity to stand out.

If he chooses to come back, fans can look forward to something extraordinary under Triple H's creative leadership. His involvement could significantly influence the current creative energy of WWE SmackDown.

Aleister Black is expected to make his WWE SmackDown debut soon

Reports suggest that Black is likely to make his comeback on the SmackDown episode following WrestleMania 41. This episode is scheduled to take place on April 25 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

His return to SmackDown seems logical, especially with his wife being associated with that brand. But the creative plans that the sports entertainment juggernaut has for him remain uncertain. Upcoming hints in the coming weeks may provide more insight into the path they intend to pursue with Black.

Whether he forms a faction on WWE SmackDown or goes solo remains to be seen. With his undeniable charisma, he has the potential to rise as a true top-tier talent with The Game's fresh creative vision.

