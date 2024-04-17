Popular star forced to leave, major debut on RAW, and more - 4 directions for Carmelo Hayes following WWE NXT loss

WWE NXT aired last night on the USA Network. The final episode before the two-week Spring Breakin' special featured a few major matches and moments, but nothing could quite compare to the main event of the evening.

The final bout of the night saw former friends clash in the most brutal fashion. Carmelo Hayes went one-on-one with Trick Williams in a Steel Cage Match. This follows their main event bout at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 during WrestleMania weekend.

While the match was fantastic, it was eventually plagued with interference by Carmelo's goons. The interference ultimately didn't pay off, however, as Trick Williams defeated his former friend and mentor in the middle of the ring, much to the delight of the NXT Universe in attendance.

The loss had to sting for the former A-Champion, but now the question is: what's next? Carmelo's future isn't clear, as he has been flirting with the main roster while being a part of NXT for several months now. So, what will he do next in World Wrestling Entertainment following his massive defeat?

Below are four directions for Carmelo Hayes following his WWE NXT loss.

#4. He could debut on WWE RAW to challenge Sami Zayn

Monday Night RAW is the longest-running WWE TV show. The show was launched back in 1993 and, over 30 years later, remains a staple on Monday nights. While it currently airs on the USA Network, it will be moving to Netflix in 2025.

The brand has several champions, but perhaps the most beloved is Sami Zayn. The Underdog from the Underground is the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and just had a great title match with Chad Gable on RAW.

Carmelo Hayes' next move may be to join Monday Night RAW and become Sami Zayn's next challenger. Sami may believe Gable doesn't deserve a rematch after losing and will instead shift his focus to someone new. The A-Champion is the perfect opponent for Zayn, and the two could make magic together.

#3. Carmelo Hayes could cost Trick Williams next week

As noted, the main event of WWE NXT this week saw former best friends, now bitter rivals, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes clash. The bout was contested inside a steel cage, and Williams walked away with the win, seemingly ending their story. Or did they?

There is a very real chance that their story is just beginning. Trick Williams will challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship on WWE NXT Spring Breakin' next week, but with the added stipulation that if Trick loses, he must leave NXT.

In a major swerve, there's a chance that Carmelo will cost Trick Williams the NXT Championship next week. From there, Melo could move on to the main roster, and Williams could follow him, thus continuing their feud in front of even more fans.

#2. He could debut on the SmackDown brand full-time

While Monday Night RAW is the longest-running brand in all of WWE, it is Friday Night SmackDown that is the most popular. Thanks to being on the FOX Network, the show has the most viewers of any wrestling program every single week.

There is a lot of history with RAW, but Carmelo's brief main roster appearances have mostly been as part of the blue brand. He started to forge a relationship with WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis which could prove to be fruitful.

Nick has signed a lot of free agents, including Jade Cargill, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, and Dragon Lee. There's a chance that Carmelo will be next up. He, of all people, could truly succeed on Friday nights. Hayes may become the face of the brand.

#1. Hayes could turn babyface again

Carmelo Hayes' run in WWE has been interesting to watch. He was somewhat of a babyface early on in his NXT stint before becoming the A-Champ everybody loved to hate. Thanks to how talented he was, however, fans got behind him, and it ultimately led to Melo turning into a hero.

That all changed recently, however. Thanks to him turning his back on Trick Williams, Carmelo has been one of the most despised performers in all of WWE. Fans have regularly chanted obscenities his way in response to his callous behavior towards a beloved performer.

The next move may not be for Carmelo to move to RAW or SmackDown, nor is it to feud with Trick Williams any longer. Instead, Hayes may need to start a journey towards redemption. His next path could be a babyface turn, which will help him slowly earn the NXT Universe's trust back. Making things square with Trick and Ilja Dragunov could be a good start.

