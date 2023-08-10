Popular star to mess with Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week? Hint: It's not Jey Uso or Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns continued his iconic title reign by defeating Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. The match ended after Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey, allowing Reigns to secure the victory.

Reigns is seemingly set to appear on this week's SmackDown as part of the 'Hail to The Chief' segment. What will be the fate of Jey Uso amid all the chaos? The former tag team champion will likely be up against Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa alone. Meanwhile, a popular star could come to Jey's aid on the Friday night show.

The star is none other than LA Knight. He recently won the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam and is riding a wave of momentum. The former Million Dollar Champion could make his presence felt during Roman Reigns' segment to confront him.

The Battle Royal victory was a ray of hope for Knight and possibly a chance to finally step into the limelight. His rise to superstardom could continue on Friday if he and Reigns engage in a promo battle. Their potential face-off could result in a feud between the two stars down the line while allowing Knight to showcase his skills to the fans.

In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, Knight mentioned wanting to win the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns or the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

"Now, what would I like to be? I wanna be the guy who's at the top of this deal. I wanna be the guy who is running around with that Universal Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, whatever it is, to the point where people are like, 'All right, that's the guy. All right, that's the guy who also now we're gonna consider is he one of the best of all time? I don't know.' And maybe that's ambitious, and people look at me and be like, 'Oh, this guy's out of his mind. He thinks he's that good.' Yeah, I do. Otherwise, I wouldn't be doing this," [H/T InsideSport]

LA Knight has finally arrived, and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here.

LA Knight overtook Roman Reigns in merch sales last month

LA Knight's charisma allows him to connect well with the crowd. According to recent reports, The Megastar has become a fan favorite in a short amount of time, contributing to WWE's financial success.

He surpassed big guns like Roman Reigns, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Steve Austin to become the top merchandise seller in July 2023. Meanwhile, videos featuring Knight have also been doing massive numbers on social media platforms.

The Megastar has currently set his sights on The Miz. But with his ever-growing popularity, the SmackDown talent could soon come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief.

