Popular star to receive big push, rumored break up to finally happen? - 5 tag teams that could be split in the WWE Draft

The WWE Draft is set to return! The draft, which at one time seemed to be an annual event, allows for the company to dramatically shift course by adjusting the RAW & SmackDown rosters.

Triple H broke the big news on last Friday's episode of SmackDown. He noted that every WWE Superstar will be included in the upcoming event while promising that it'll change the game. It remains unclear exactly what The Cerebral Assassin has in store for fans.

A draft can be extremely exciting for many superstars, as it can bring new opportunities, new opponents, new friends, & new partners. It doesn't always work out how some would like, however. Sometimes a draft can lead to teams being split up.

There are many quality teams in the sports entertainment giant, but will they still exist in a few weeks? This article will dive into five top-level tandems that could end up being split courtesy of the WWE Draft.

#5. Damage CTRL may split

Damage CTRL on RAW

Damage CTRL is an all women's faction currently part of the WWE RAW brand. The group consists of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. All three stars are former champions on both the main roster and on NXT.

The trio has had a big few weeks. Damage CTRL competed at WWE WrestleMania 39 Saturday in a six-woman tag team match. The three talented stars took on Lita, Becky Lynch, & Trish Stratus, ultimately losing to the legends.

Despite being such a prominent part of programming on the red brand, there's a chance that the group could be split up during the upcoming draft. Given the issues that seemingly arose between them on RAW, could this be what's best for all three women?

#4. Ricochet & Braun Strowman's short-lived tandem may come to an end

Ricochet & Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman & Ricochet are a top tag team on WWE SmackDown. They initially had issues with each other due to comments Braun Strowman made on social media regarding smaller wrestlers. However, they eventually bonded and formed quite a team.

Ricochet and Strowman were part of a four-team WrestleMania Showcase match during Night One of the major event. Although they were unsuccessful, they had a great showing against Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, & The Viking Raiders.

Despite Ricochet & Braun Strowman having proven to be a formidable team, it could be argued that a general manager or WWE Official is more likely to see their value as singles stars. Due to this, they may be separated in the upcoming draft in order to pursue singles championships.

#3. The Bloodline is cracking

It's something you have to be patient for. Something that needs to be done somewhere much bigger. #SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… WWE are slowly building Jey's turn on the Bloodline & I love it. His turn isn't something you do on a regular Smackdown.It's something you have to be patient for. Something that needs to be done somewhere much bigger. #Bloodline WWE are slowly building Jey's turn on the Bloodline & I love it. His turn isn't something you do on a regular Smackdown. It's something you have to be patient for. Something that needs to be done somewhere much bigger. #Bloodline #SmackDown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/giN7HD7BOH

The Usos are arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. The twin brothers have dominated the tag ranks for a decade plus, and even have the longest tag team title reign in the company's illustrious history.

Jimmy & Jey Uso were a huge part of WrestleMania 39. They headlined the night on Saturday's show, losing to Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in the main event and ultimately dropping the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

With so much emphasis on The Bloodline cracking, the upcoming WWE Draft could be what splits the group open once and for all. Roman Reigns is the current champion and can seemingly travel to RAW & SmackDown, but what will happen if Jimmy Uso is drafted to RAW & Jey Uso to SmackDown? They may not be able to team up again any time soon.

#2. Alpha Academy is already having issues on WWE RAW thanks to Maxxine Dupri

Alpha Academy are one of the most prominent tag teams on RAW. They've held the prestigious RAW Tag Team Titles in the past, but that's old news for Chad Gable, who has won tag team gold on every brand. Meanwhile, Otis has recently captured the eye of Maxxine Dupri, potentially creating some issues for the team.

Chad Gable & Otis were part of the Men's WrestleMania Showcase Match just last weekend. While the duo couldn't pick up the win, they have been gaining momentum with top-level performances.

While they're doing great as a tag team, Gable is also doing a tremendous job as a singles star. He's picked up a few big wins, including victories over Baron Corbin. If WWE wants to give Gable a push, they may choose to split the team up in the draft as opposed to breaking them up in a storyline.

#1. The Street Profits may finally go their separate ways

The Street Profits

The Street Profits are one of the most accomplished tag teams in WWE. They've held tag team gold on NXT, RAW, & SmackDown. They even held the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles when the promotion still existed and worked under NXT.

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins were also part of the aforementioned WrestleMania Showcase Match. The difference between them and the other three teams involved, however, is that Ford & Dawkins emerged victorious from the bout.

Fans have been expecting The Street Profits to break up for a few years now. Many saw Montez Ford as a breakout star. Over the past six months or so, however, fans now see both as being hits individually. Could the Draft split them up so they can pursue singles success?

