Popular star to split from faction and change name following MITB? - 4 WWE stars who would benefit most from winning Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is now approximately three weeks away. The mega show is set to take place from The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1, 2023. While the card is still taking shape, two big-time matches are already slated to take place.

A Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will be taking place on the card. So far, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Butch will be involved in the bout, with at least one more spot open for another competitor.

Additionally, a Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will also take place on the same night. RAW's Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark have earned their way into the bout, as has SmackDown's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Zelina Vega.

This article will look at the stars currently announced for the two bouts and who would benefit most from winning the match.

#4. Zelina Vega needs to regain the momentum she had from WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega at Backlash

Zelina Vega has had quite a career in WWE. She first came into the company as a manager but has since found in-ring success. She's a former Queen's Crown winner and a Women's Tag Team Champion.

Vega was the first woman to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She defeated Lacey Evans on WWE Friday Night SmackDown to enter the bout and is a top contender to win it.

The star just had an incredible night when she competed for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash. Unfortunately, she runs the risk of falling back down the card. A win at Money in the Bank, however, could give her much-needed momentum.

#3. IYO SKY could use the briefcase to reach a new level in the company

IYO SKY and Bayley on SmackDown

IYO SKY is an incredible professional wrestler. Since joining the main roster, SKY has captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on a handful of occasions. She's also a former NXT Women's Champion.

The Genius of the Sky battled Shotzi during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Thanks to some help from her stablemate Bayley, IYO was able to win the bout and punch her ticket to London.

Despite the help, Bayley and IYO have shown signs of tension. Prior to Dakota Kai's injury, there was some miscommunication brewing within the group. Winning Money in the Bank could be the perfect way to launch IYO into the WWE Women's Championship picture and either save Damage CTRL or end the faction.

#2. Ricochet needs momentum now that Braun Strowman is gone

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips



Braun Strowman and Ricochet making jokes about the botch from last week #WWEDraft "I GOT YOU"Braun Strowman and Ricochet making jokes about the botch from last week "I GOT YOU"Braun Strowman and Ricochet making jokes about the botch from last week 😂 #WWEDraft https://t.co/PM2MLjj2e3

Ricochet is one of the most exciting superstars in the industry. He has been with WWE for several years now and has won gold on the NXT brand, RAW, and SmackDown. He's currently part of Monday Night RAW as of the 2023 WWE Draft.

The high-flying star qualified for Money in the Bank just a few weeks ago on Monday Night RAW when he defeated The Miz in a great bout. This comes on the heels of Braun Strowman having neck surgery.

Given that Ricochet is now on his own, at least for the foreseeable future, Money in the Bank could be a perfect way to jumpstart his return to the singles ranks. Could he challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship? The bout would surely be an enticing affair for fans.

#1. Butch could use the Money in the Bank briefcase to return to being The Bruiserweight

P1 @its_kingslayer Pete dunne vs Johnny gargano NXT 2017/11/22 NXT UK ChampionShip



One of the matches that was not fully appreciated was and The chemistry between them is fun and a beautiful match between Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano Pete dunne vs Johnny gargano NXT 2017/11/22 NXT UK ChampionShipOne of the matches that was not fully appreciated was and The chemistry between them is fun and a beautiful match between Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano https://t.co/izjWnSgj5D

Butch is one of WWE's most talented superstars. He's a former United Kingdom Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion who's currently part of the SmackDown brand. Butch is also one-third of The Brawling Brutes alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

The former Peet Dunne only just qualified to be in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He defeated Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown.

Fans have been clamoring for Butch to return to being Pete Dunne. Beyond that, The Bruiserweight nickname was one that the audience really gravitated to. If he wins Money in the Bank, it could lead to him stripping the gimmicky Butch name and returning to his roots, all while in England. It could tell a great story and send him on a path toward the top.

