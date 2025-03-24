Popular star to be SUSPENDED? A HUGE return after a 10-month hiatus - 5 twists for WrestleMania 41 Triple H can pull off on RAW tonight

WrestleMania 41 is now under a month away. If WWE hasn't started building toward a potential program, it must start on this week's episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins was announced after their confrontation on SmackDown. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will also clash in Las Vegas after The Viper threatened The Prizefighter.

With both Intercontinental titles on the line, any number of big things could go down in Glasgow, Scotland. Triple H could pull off the next five twists for WrestleMania 41 on RAW.

#5. Finn Balor leaves the Judgment Day

Finn Balor's relationship with the rest of the Judgment Day has been tenuous at best. He's usually at odds with whatever is going on, especially if he isn't getting the spotlight.

This briefly changed two weeks ago when Dominik Mysterio got The Prince a shot at Bron Breakker and the Intercontinental title. Things imploded when Dominik also tried to run adding Penta to the group by Balor.

Dirty Dom then accidentally cost his stablemate the victory by causing him to fall on a turnbuckle. Things haven't exploded yet in the Judgment Day but it could happen on RAW. Balor could simply quit the group or leave after his frustration boils over.

#4. Penta wins the Intercontinental Championship

WWE isn't wasting any time in giving the fans Bron Breakker vs. Penta for the Intercontinental Championship. After the former IMPACT World Champion stated his intention to win the title last week, the two had an intense staredown.

Penta then saved Breakker from an attack from the Judgment Day in RAW's main event. Instead of saving the huge showdown for WrestleMania 41, the masked star could shockingly win the Championship from Breakker on RAW.

He would join Iyo Sky, the Street Profits, LA Knight, Shawn Spears, and Stephanie Vaquer as stars who have won major belts in the last few weeks.

The two rivals could then be involved in a multi-man match for the title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. Adam Pearce suspends Rhea Ripley on RAW

Once Iyo Sky beat Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, it felt like both would be involved in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41. Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber and was partially responsible for the title change.

The Eradicator then crashed last week's contract signing since she wasn't involved. Ripley and Belair disrespected Sky yet again, but it was Mami who stood tall by putting her name on the contract for WrestleMania 41.

RAW GM Adam Pearce was enraged with Ripley's conduct. He came very close to punishing her for disrupting such an important segment.

Pearce could shock everyone by suspending Ripley indefinitely. She could then show up unannounced or force her way into the match within the next month.

#2. Announcing stakes for Punk vs Reigns vs Rollins

Some fans may be hyped for the triple threat between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. While it's an intriguing matchup of three of WWE's biggest stars, there aren't any notable stakes attached.

Bragging rights aren't enough of an award, which is why WWE previously granted winners of the King and Queen of the Ring winners a world title shot.

The winner must earn a title shot or something else, especially if the trio will be closing one of the nights. Pearce could add the winner on Night One to either Cody/Cena or Jey/Gunther if one or both take place on Night Two of WrestleMania.

#1. Becky Lynch returns to save Lyra Valkyria from the Judgment Day

Raquel Rodriguez will get a chance to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship when she faces Lyra Valkyria on RAW. Rodriguez already holds the Women's Tag Team Titles, but WWE hasn't booked them in anything since they won the belts.

The Judgment Day will certainly interfere as it does in every match. Since Valkyria may not have any backup, it could set the stage for a massive return on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Becky Lynch could return to Glasgow to back up her countrywoman. The two could then go after Liv Morgan and Rodriguez for the tag team titles.

