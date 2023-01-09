The Royal Rumble is now less than three weeks away, and this week's episode of WWE RAW could include many stars qualifying or announcing their participation in their respective matches.

It could also include another Bloodline invasion since Kevin Owens left a sour taste in the mouth of Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Hence, The Tribal Chief could force his family to head over to RAW and send a message to his new number-one contender.

There are several interesting storylines ongoing on RAW at the moment that could lead to some epic surprises on this week's show.

#5. Rhea Ripley returns, targets Rey Mysterio's family

Rhea Ripley wasn't on-screen last week, and instead, the company relied on Dominik Mysterio to cut a promo after he was arrested on Christmas Eve. The rest of The Judgment Day didn't appear either, but there's a reason why Dominik's mother slapped Ripley, and this feud is far from over. Hence, it'll be interesting to see if the Mysterio family is dragged back onto TV.

Aalyah was a popular star with the WWE Universe on RAW and could be called back to enter a feud with Rhea Ripley when Dominik's feud with his father heats up.

#4. Austin Theory is handed a new challenger on WWE RAW

Austin Theory was able to come out on top last week on RAW, and he could now be looking for a new challenger heading into the Royal Rumble event. The United States Champion is set to address his current situation on WWE RAW, and a new challenger could emerge.

Seth Rollins seemingly suffered an injury last week and even teased the fact that his knee was hurt once again. It's unclear what the future holds for Rollins at the moment, but his story with Theory does appear to have reached its conclusion.

#3. Edge finally returns

Edge has been away from the company for several months, and Judgment Day has continued to wreak havoc in his absence. The Rated R Superstar was taken out along with his wife, Beth Phoenix, and the duo will definitely seek revenge upon return.

While Judgment Day is still a faction, there is a chance Edge will come back and finally get the revenge he deserves. However, given that the legend only has a select number of dates left on his contract and is talking about retirement, it's unclear when this will happen.

#2. The Hurt Business takes out The Bloodline on WWE RAW

The reunion of Hurt Business has been teased for several weeks, with Adam Pearce being seen speaking to MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander backstage. There were rumors that Omos could be part of the group when it reforms, making it a five-on-five feud.

If The Bloodline invades WWE RAW again this week, they could meet their match in The Hurt Business, which could become a top-tier feud on the company's flagship show.

#1. Alexa Bliss is suspended

Alexa Bliss was unable to capture the RAW Women's Championship last week, but the WWE Universe expects the rematch to happen at the Royal Rumble. Last week, Bliss assaulted an official, Bianca Belair and Adam Pearce. The authorities could address this and suspend Little Miss Bliss as other stars have been in recent months.

Ronda Rousey and Bobby Lashley have faced Pearce's wrath after assaults on officials, so Bliss' situation could be the same. The former women's champion could then return at the Royal Rumble and be handed another shot at the title.

Do you think there will be many surprises this week on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes