Popular star to turn heel after 32 months due to AJ Styles? Exploring potential twist

AJ Styles has shown a completely different side of himself since his return to WWE SmackDown. Could a prevalent star turn heel after years as a face to win his respect?

The return of AJ Styles has changed the landscape of the blue brand. He went straight after Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship and will challenge for the title in a Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024. Fans may have noticed he has also separated himself from The O.C. His new side may induce someone else's heel turn.

This star is none other than Mia Yim, who was close to The Phenomenal One before his return from injury. On a recent episode of SmackDown, she asked her mentor to give her some tips regarding her WWE Women's Championship battle against IYO SKY.

Styles asked her if she won and later walked away in disappointment. This may lead to Mia Yim's first major heel turn since she betrayed then Retribution leader Mustafa Ali. She may do this to perform better and win the former WWE Champion's respect. The moment may lead to the formation of a heel O.C.

While this scenario is nowhere near confirmed, it may realistically happen as soon as the next episode of the blue brand.

Mia Yim is rooting for AJ Styles at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

As noted above, The Lone Wolf will face Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Mia Yim expressed that she will root for her former stablemate regardless of the change in his behavior.

"Well, I'm a ride or die AJ so I am rooting for him. Regardless of what the percentage rate is of him winning, to me, he's going to win. I respect the other men... Maybe not The Bloodline. But, at the end of the day, AJ is going to win, and I know he is going to be a champion again soon," affirmed Mia Yim.

Do you think AJ Styles will walk out of WWE Royal Rumble 2024 as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

