Popular stars to dethrone The Judgment Day to win their first titles in 32 months? Exploring massive hint

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest stunned Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The group is now the top faction in WWE, with all members decorated with championship golds.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have significantly contributed to cementing the faction's status by successfully acquiring the titles. However, they may face a threat if The Street Profits were to reemerge as contenders for the tag team championship.

A probable hint was dropped at the New York Stock Exchange celebration following the official merger of WWE and UFC. Montez Ford of Street Profits and Bianca Belair were selected as representatives of the Stamford-based promotion at the NYSE.

Expand Tweet

This could signify big things ahead for The Street Profits, as they could dethrone Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become Undisputed Tag Team Champions after 32 months. The duo last held the titles on the January 8, 2021, episode of Smackdown, where they dropped them to Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Given that Street Profits and Bobby Lashley are allied on SmackDown, a conflict against Judgment Day has the potential to be a compelling plot. In a recent episode of SmackDown, the sinister stable retained their titles against the Brawling Brutes. Soon, they were disrupted by the unexpected arrival of Bobby Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford.

They glared at Judgment Day as Lashley took the mic and told the fans that they would take over WWE soon. Let's wait and watch to see what the Creative has planned for both factions.

The Judgment Day is dominating WWE amid a new feud

As of today, every member of the group has a championship. The group is in charge of the WWE.

Judgment Day has evolved into the company's workhorse as it persists in appearing on WWE NXT and occasionally on SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Judgment Day is one of the best heel factions on the roster and is adored by the fans, but they have yet to confront another equally formidable group. Lashley and The Street Profits can possess the potential to present a threat to them.

This will surely thrill the WWE Universe since there were rumors that Lashley and The Street Profits might be pitted against another faction. It remains to be seen whether this will happen. At the moment, the only thing getting traction is speculation.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.