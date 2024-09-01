WWE Bash in Berlin was an electric show featuring one of the most raucous crowds of the year. The Uber Arena show presented three massive title clashes, a heated strap match, and an incredibly personal mixed tag team match that had the audience at the edge of their seats. It can be argued that every bout on the card exceeded fan expectations, making the premium live event a smashing success from top to bottom.

Given how action-packed the event was, there's bound to be a great deal of fallout for Triple H and Co. to address in its aftermath. The creative team must use these queries to shape the immediate future of the product and kick off the road to Bad Blood next. So, what are the biggest issues to tackle in the wake of the company's first-ever PLE in Germany?

Here are four of the biggest questions WWE must answer following Bash in Berlin.

#4: Will The Terror Twins amicably break up after their win at WWE Bash in Berlin?

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley exacted a modicum of revenge on The Judgment Day at WWE Bash in Berlin by defeating Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Ripley and Priest were dominant in their showing, making light work of their rivals despite the entire Judgment Day interfering to help Morgan and Mysterio. Their revenge is far from complete, though.

The Punishment is yet to get his hands on Finn Balor, the main target of his anger, while The Eradicator will no doubt be looking for a rematch for the Women's World Title. Given that they have prevailed in the biggest mixed tag match they can have and their next goals will be individual, will The Terror Twins amicably disband? Will they continue watching each other's backs against their former faction?

This will be an interesting question to ponder after Bash in Berlin.

#3: Is Solo Sikoa really getting another shot at Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship?

On the go-home episode of SmackDown right before WWE Bash in Berlin, Solo Sikoa vowed to challenge the victor of Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens after the event. This left many fans flummoxed given that Sikoa just faced The American Nightmare at SummerSlam, coming up short albeit due to Roman Reigns' interference.

Now that Rhodes has retained, will Nick Aldis allow Sikoa to make good on his vow? Will the new Tribal Chief face the champion at Bad Blood, setting up the potential return of Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman? Will The OTC return earlier and block his usurper's opportunity at a rematch? In that case, who is next in line to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship?

#2: Which feuds will hit the road to WWE Bad Blood following Bash in Berlin?

A lot of heated feuds could light up Bad Blood [Images from WWE.com]

WWE Bash in Berlin potentially concluded feuds such as Gunther vs. Randy Orton, which ended in a handshake between the two massive superstars. However, other matches at The Uber Arena show were left open-ended with more fallout to potentially address, especially with Bad Blood coming up. The Atlanta PLE could host the next chapter of these rivalries, and even those left off the card.

Which storylines from the German event will continue on the road to Bad Blood? Will Kevin Owens finally turn on Cody Rhodes and have a rematch in The American Nightmare's hometown? Will The State Farm Arena also play host to feuds like Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa which didn't make it to Berlin? The audience will be excited to see how Triple H and Co. build up to the next PLE.

#1: Is CM Punk really moving on from Drew McIntyre after his Bash in Berlin post-show title tease?

CM Punk was interviewed in the aftermath of his WWE Bash in Berlin win over Drew McIntyre, with the big question being "What's next?" The Voice of the Voiceless gave an interesting answer, claiming that he was done with The Scottish Warrior, and was eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship going forward.

This left fans excited and confused given that a feud with Gunther is bound to be a blockbuster but Punk is also still tied at one win apiece with McIntyre. Thus, there will be big questions regarding The Second City Saint's direction going forward. Is he really done with Drew? Is he The Ring General's next challenger? Will The Scottish Psychopath let him go that easily?

We could have these answers as soon as RAW after Bash in Berlin.

