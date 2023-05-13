Popular team to dethrone Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens before WWE Night of Champions? 

Tonight's episode of SmackDown saw WWE announce that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. However, the current champions could potentially lose their titles before the premium live event.

For those unaware, The Honorary Uce and KO don't compete in Saudi Arabia. Hence, the company could throw a major curveball at the fans by having the babyface duo drop their Undisputed Tag Team Title before the event. If that is indeed the case, Street Profits could be the hot favorite to dethrone Zayn and Owens.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are currently riding high on confidence and momentum. The former RAW Tag Team Champions earned a massive win in the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four Way tag match at The Show of Shows.

Furthermore, The Street Profits were the first tag team to be drafted in the 2023 WWE Draft. Hence, the promotion is seemingly high on the duo, and it won't be surprising if WWE decides to crown them as the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Given Ford and Dawkins have had a history with The Bloodline, the duo replacing the current tag team champions in their match against Reigns and Sikoa at Night of Champions would make total sense.

What else could be in store at WWE Night of Champions?

WWE Night of Champions could prove to be an interesting affair. Apart from the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match, the company has announced Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship for the upcoming premium live event.

Furthermore, the event will also witness Roman Reigns complete 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

No women's title match has yet been announced for the May 27 show. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will likely defend their respective titles at the show.

Should The Street Profits dethrone Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to set up a huge clash against The Bloodline?

