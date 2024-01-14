Popular team to dethrone The Judgment Day and win their first title 13 years after their inception? Exploring the possibility 

Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, the duo could drop their titles to a popular tag team in the coming days.

The iconic duo in question are R-Truth and The Miz, aka Awesome Truth. As fans may know, the creative team reunited Awesome Truth on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. Following that, the babyfaces went on defeat Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a tag match on the same night.

Now, Truth and Miz are scheduled to lock horns with Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a non-title match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Awesome Truth could defeat The Judgment Day members on Monday's show to earn themselves a title opportunity.

If that is indeed the case, the odds of Truth and Miz being the one usurp The Judgment Day for can't be ruled out. Awesome Truth could prevail over Priest and Balor in a potential championship match to become new champions.

The iconic tag team has never held a championship since its formation thirteen years ago in 2011. Hence, this potential angle could see Awesome Truth win their first title in WWE.

Veteran journalist praises R-Truth's recent work with The Judgment Day

Legendary journalist, and Sportskeeda's very own, Bill Apter, recently heaped high praise on R-Truth.

As fans may know, the former United States Champion has been trying to weasel his way into The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. This has led to many hilarious segments, which has earned Truth praise from WWE Universe, including Hall of Famer journalist, Bill Apter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran said that the former 24/7 Champion's recent character work has been entertaining. He added that Truth "rightfully deserves" his recent push.

"R-Truth, at this point, in my book, when I am watching RAW, I can't wait for him to come on. I enjoy the whole character. Not only is it entertaining, it's just, it's good. He is finally hitting a stride after being away for such a long time that he rightfully deserves. He is a terrific guy. I know him really well. But this is like the peak of characterization for him." [12:25 onwards]

R-Truth's return at WWE Survivir Series 2023 has certainly added a freshness to the red brand and has made his segments a must watch on Monday nights.

Do you want Awesome Truth to dethrone The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

