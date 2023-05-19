Popular team to finally break up? - 5 Tag team members WWE could push as singles stars this year

The 2023 WWE Draft has come and gone, and now superstars are beginning to settle in on whichever brand they've been signed to. While the ceremony can undoubtedly shake things up, it surprisingly didn't lead to many teams being broken up.

Despite many teams not ending via the latest shakeup, it is nearly inevitable that active teams fans know and love today will eventually split up. Pro wrestling has existed for decades, and rarely do teams remain together forever. There are many ways that teams go their path in World Wrestling Entertainment. In some cases, they have a bad breakup and feud. Sometimes, the two split amicably and pursue solo success.

Regardless of how it may be done, numerous stars in WWE may opt to go their way this year. This article will look at five superstars who are currently part of a tag team who may go on to pursue singles success before 2023 comes to an end.

#5. Many have been expecting Montez Ford to break out

Montez Ford

The Street Profits are among the most popular tag teams in modern WWE history. The duo comprises Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins, two incredible athletes who have succeeded on every brand they've visited together.

Ford & Dawkins are Triple Crown Tag Team Champions, meaning they've held tag team gold on RAW, SmackDown, & NXT. The duo is so successful as a pair that they even held the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles, winning them while still being part of the NXT brand.

Many fans have expected Montez Ford to break out and become a top singles star. While the WWE Universe loves Angelo Dawkins, there tend to be more fans & insiders alike who vocally support Ford being pushed solo. There's a strong chance that Montez will be pushed on his own later this year.

#4. Isla Dawn was just called up to WWE's main roster

Isla Dawn on NXT

The Unholy Union is a tag team consisting of Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. Both women began their careers on the indie scene before eventually joining NXT UK. They later made their way to NXT, rarely crossing paths prior. Upon her joining the gold & white brand, however, Dawn & Alba began to feud.

Once their rivalry ended, Isla & Alba opted to form a team, and they immediately clicked. The two went on to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles and continue to hold them now, despite being drafted to WWE SmackDown.

While Dawn & Fyre will likely team up in the coming months, they could flourish as singles stars. There's a good chance that Isla, given her sinister nature, will eventually betray Alba and go on seeking singles success. This could happen as soon as later this year.

#3. Chad Gable has been rumored for a singles push

Chad Gable on RAW

The Alpha Academy is a tag team on WWE RAW. Chad Gable and Otis make up the popular tandem. Maxxine Dupri has been hanging around the group as of late, as well, despite her affiliation with the Maximum Male Models.

Otis & Chad Gable are no strangers to success. The pair are former RAW Tag Team Champions, although neither star has tasted gold in over a year. Still, the two have slowly developed into babyfaces, and fans want to see them succeed.

Many fans on social media specifically want one of the members to receive a push: Chad Gable. The Olympian has often shown off his immense skills over the past 10 months since Triple H took over WWE's creative direction. With rumors of a singles push on the horizon, could his rise come this year?

#2. Triple H is reportedly a fan of Raquel Rodriguez

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Raquel Rodriguez says the women’s roster is excited about Triple H leading creative Raquel Rodriguez says the women’s roster is excited about Triple H leading creative 💯 https://t.co/8v7bnZTq9t

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez make up one of WWE's newest tag teams. The two didn't initially like each other, with Liv's more aggressive and chaotic personality leading to some tension between the two.

Thankfully, they ended up working through their issues and went on to form a tag team. While they didn't find immediate success, they eventually captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles together and remained the champions as of the release of this article.

Still, of all the duos on this list, they feel the most short-term. Tag teams in the women's division rarely last, plus Liv recently suffered an injury. Rumors suggest that Triple H is high on Raquel and hopes to push her as a singles star sooner rather than later. Only time will tell if these rumors are accurate.

#1. Damian Priest is moving up the card

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Credit where it's due for Damian Priest. He was trusted to lead the match with Bad Bunny whilst protecting him in the process.



Backlash 2023 was his WrestleMania. Credit where it's due for Damian Priest. He was trusted to lead the match with Bad Bunny whilst protecting him in the process.Backlash 2023 was his WrestleMania. https://t.co/hSHBOgxBWu

Judgment Day is the most dominant faction on WWE RAW. The group comprises Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest. They currently possess the SmackDown Women's Championship (thanks to Ripley) but intend to win more gold.

While all four stars have teamed up in some form, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio are the pair most often seen in tag team bouts. The two even attempted to win the RAW Tag Team Titles earlier this year. That could be ending soon, however.

Given Damian Priest's epic match at Backlash and his obvious size, unique look, and impressive skillset, a singles push feels inevitable. Dominik & Finn may team up going forward, as Damian may be pushed to the top of the red brand.

