Popular WWE Champion's wife to set up major WrestleMania betrayal? Exploring potential tease

This year's WrestleMania is already stacked and there are just 37 days until the biggest WWE event of the year. So far, there are only a handful of matches that have been announced for The Show of Shows.

One of the biggest matches of the night will see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in what could be one of the main events. McIntyre is pushing to win a World Title in front of a live crowd after four years, while Seth Rollins is waiting to be cleared after suffering an MCL tear at the start of the year.

As part of a recent appearance on The Bump, Drew McIntyre opened up about how Becky Lynch says she wants her husband Seth Rollins to win while the cameras are rolling, but she secretly wants McIntyre to come out on top.

Becky and Drew have very similar stories, with both coming from Celtic backgrounds and having to push for acceptance. The two stars have moved their lives to the United States, and have been friends for a very long time. And that could become an issue when Lynch is forced to take a side at WrestleMania.

Lynch and her husband don't work together on-screen anymore, but this could be the start of a feud that pits them against each other.

Drew McIntyre has been making a lot of sense on WWE RAW recently

Becky Lynch has been watching the same show as the fans in recent months, and it's clear that McIntyre has started to make some sense. People should be held accountable for their actions, and he is making sure that happens.

After WrestleMania, if Lynch is unable to defeat Rhea Ripley, then she will need a story to walk into. A feud with her husband, forcing him to make himself accountable for his actions throughout his career, could be interesting.

Becky Lynch and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre would also be a formidable pair, should they join forces.

