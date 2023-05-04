Popular WWE star can make history by finally dethroning Gunther

Gunther is on a record-breaking reign as the Intercontinental Champion and hasn't been pinned or submitted in WWE for nearly a year. Last year, he was moved to the main roster, where he and Ludwig Kaiser joined SmackDown after WrestleMania 38.

Earlier this year, The Ring General had to overcome one of the biggest challenges of his career when he feuded with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. Both stars had their eyes on Gunther's Intercontinental Championship and received an opportunity at WrestleMania 39.

However, Gunther was able to beat both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at the Show of Shows to continue his dominant reign as the champion. Last week, Imperium was drafted to Monday Night RAW, which effectively ended his feud with Sheamus on the Blue brand.

Several superstars have challenged The Ring General for the title and failed. Meanwhile, another stable was drafted to Monday Night RAW in the form of Indus Sher. Their leader, Jinder Mahal, could possibly end Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion if the two stables go head-to-head against each other.

Why Jinder Mahal should end Gunther's reign as Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW

WWE has often focused on representation across all three brands. In 2017, the company pushed Mahal as one of its faces for the Asian market, which led to the Modern Day Maharaja becoming the new WWE Champion by beating Randy Orton and becoming the 50th champion in the company's history.

Apart from this, Jinder Mahal has previously made history by capturing the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34. Mahal was born in Canada, but he is of Indian Punjabi Sikh descent. The company never had a superstar of Indian descent win the Intercontinental Championship.

The Indus Sher had a dominant run on the developmental brand, where they went up against several former champions of the brand. The move to Monday Night RAW gives Mahal the opportunity to go after one of the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champions and make history.

It looks evident that The Ring General could possibly cross Honky Tonk Man's record as Intercontinental Champion. Previously, Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali have set records by winning the World Heavyweight, WWE, and United States Championship in the company.

The Modern Day Maharaja has the in-ring acumen and skills to make new records. There is no word on which superstar will end Gunther's reign as the champion. However, the company could set several more records if they decide to put the Intercontinental Championship on Jinder Mahal in the near future.

