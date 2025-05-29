Popular WWE star to make main roster debut and challenge Zelina Vega for her title? Exploring the possibility

Zelina Vega has been enjoying the spotlight as the Women's United States Champion on SmackDown. After years of hard-fought battles and relentless pursuit to win a singles gold, Vega has now proven her worth. However, she has yet to face a credible challenger for her title besides Chelsea Green. A popular WWE star could make her main roster debut to challenge the champion.
Rumors have been buzzing that Jordynne Grace could debut on the blue brand and immediately challenge Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Title. The speculation arose because of a recent report by PWN's Cory Hays, which stated that Grace and Stephanie Vaquer are expected to move to SmackDown and RAW, respectively, very soon.
WWE may pull the trigger on Grace's official main roster debut this week instead of delaying it. The company can pit her against the current Women's United States Champion to make her debut impactful. Well, if that happens, the creative team can even crown the former TNA star as the new champion in her very first singles match on the main roster.
Zelina Vega's championship reign has arguably been quite lackluster. She has been directionless on SmackDown despite being the champion. The former LWO member is being booked in random matches instead of a proper feud. As a result, WWE can use the coveted title to elevate an emerging talent like Jordynne Grace on SmackDown in an explosive debut.
The scenario discussed above is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Zelina Vega on SmackDown.
Zelina Vega to move to WWE RAW during the 2025 Draft?
Zelina Vega has been a prominent part of the SmackDown women's division. The 34-year-old has delivered some great matches on the brand in recent months. However, the fact that Vega is now directionless despite holding a prestigious title has raised questions over her future.
Fans have been speculating that WWE can move her to Monday Night RAW during WWE Draft 2025. Reports have suggested that the company is set to host the WWE Draft later this year. It is the time of the year when superstars change brands, which has proved to do wonders for their careers. However, Triple H moving Zelina Vega to RAW looks unlikely at this point.
The former LWO member was moved to SmackDown in January this year. It has only been a few months since Vega underwent a roster change, meaning she may not switch brands anytime soon. Moreover, there are a number of potential matches for her on the blue brand that have yet to happen.
The RAW roster is already stacked with some big names in the women's division. There is a very good chance that Vega may get lost in the shuffle on the red brand if she heads there.