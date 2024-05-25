Popular WWE star must make Nick Aldis regret major SmackDown decision ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

During a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, General Manager Nick Aldis was engaged in a backstage meeting with AJ Styles, who hinted at retirement. The Phenomenal One deemed that he deserved another world title shot after his close call against Cody Rhodes at Backlash France. However, his demand was denied by Aldis, who insisted Styles must earn it.

This rejection frustrated the former WWE Champion, expressing haste due to his limited time left in the ring. With this development, it is likely fans will see more interactions between AJ Styles and Nick Aldis in the coming weeks.

In this article, we will delve into why The Phenomenal One should make Aldis regret his decision of not granting him a title shot after Styles' recent plea on SmackDown.

AJ Styles could threaten Nick Aldis to leave WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles could make Nick Aldis regret his decision by threatening to leave Friday Night SmackDown. A possible scenario might see Styles having a conversation with Adam Pearce about potentially being traded to Monday Night RAW. This would serve as a strategic move by Styles to pressure the SmackDown General Manager into reconsidering his decision not to grant The Phenomenal One another world title shot.

By issuing a warning about being traded to the red brand, Styles could leverage his demand for a world title shot.

Following the 2024 WWE Draft, numerous speculations and rumors have been circulating about potential trades between brands. Amid this speculation, Styles' move could put significant pressure on Nick Aldis, making him regret his initial decision.

AJ Styles could attack the winner of the Undisputed WWE Championship match at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event

AJ Styles could make Nick Aldis regret his decision by taking matters into his own hands. This could happen if The Phenomenal One launches a vicious attack on the winner of the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Moreover, Styles could also attempt to injure the Undisputed WWE Champion on the fallout episode of SmackDown after the premium live event, escalating the situation beyond Aldis' control.

This aggressive move from the 46-year-old star would surely make Aldis regret his decision. This scenario would be reminiscent of Bron Breakker's actions on the red brand with Adam Pearce, driven by his exclusion from the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

AJ Styles could blindside Nick Aldis

AJ Styles was once involved in a backstage segment with Vince McMahon on SmackDown, where the latter provoked Styles, leading to The Phenomenal One launching an attack on Mr. McMahon. Given the history of superstars attacking authority figures in the Stamford-based promotion, it is possible that Styles could make Nick Aldis regret his decision by blindsiding him.

A physical altercation between the veteran and the SmackDown General Manager would escalate the situation to a whole new level and attract more fan interest in the storyline. This could also potentially lead to Nick Aldis making an in-ring return to compete against The Phenomenal One.

