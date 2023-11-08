Popular WWE Superstar to return after 33 months to cost Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series? Exploring potential swerve

A popular WWE Superstar could return to cost Rhea Ripley the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series.

The Eradicator successfully overcame her toughest challenge as Women's World Champion this past Saturday at Crown Jewel. She defended the title in a Fatal 5-Way match against Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite the odds being stacked against her, Rhea Ripley somehow managed to win the match and retain her title.

Last night on WWE RAW, Zoey Stark won a Women's Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for the Women's World Championship. The Judgment Day member is set to put the title on the line against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series on November 25 but could be walking into a trap.

Zoey Stark debuted on the main roster as Trish Stratus' protege, but that partnership didn't work out too well for the 29-year-old RAW star. Stark left Stratus behind at WWE Payback but could request the services of another Hall of Famer at Survivor Series.

Torrie Wilson has not been in action since the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021 but is still in phenomenal shape. Wilson could return to the company as Stark's new mentor, and help her defeat Rhea Ripley to become champion at WWE Survivor Series.

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson cuts a promo on Rhea Ripley

WWE legend Torrie Wilson recently disclosed that she is obsessed with The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and cut a promo on her as well.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Torrie Wilson praised Rhea Ripley and admitted that she was obsessed with her. The Hall of Famer then cut a promo on the Women's World Champion and claimed that The Eradicator would get beaten down if they ever squared off in a match.

"Rhea, I'm gonna step into that ring and I'm gonna be ready to kick your a**," Wilson continued. "You know what, it's gonna take one move, one little b***h-slap, to my face and I'll be down. I know you got me but, you know what, I'm so obsessed with you, I'll let you pin me. I'll let you kick my a** for free. Okay? That's my promo on you. That's a horrible promo, but I love her so much." [6:43 – 7:05]

You can check out the full interview below:

Rhea Ripley's title reign has been impressive so far, but she has typically had the advantage due to The Judgment Day being ringside. Only time will tell which RAW star will be able to dethrone her of the title in the months ahead.

Would you like to see Zoey Stark win the title at WWE Survivor Series 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

