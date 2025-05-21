Popular WWE Superstar to turn heel by betraying Penta after his match on RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW may have a new tag team sensation taking over the brand. AJ Styles and Penta teamed up on the latest episode of RAW due to their issues with The Judgment Day, and fans are loving the two as a unit.

With that being said, not everybody is enthusiastic about the two teaming up together. In what would be an absolutely shocking moment, one WWE star could snap and attack Penta for teaming up with AJ: Rey Fenix.

For those unaware, Rey Fenix and Penta are real-life brothers. Known collectively as The Lucha Brothers, they have teamed together all over the world before they individually arrived in World Wrestling Entertainment. That may be part of the issue, however.

Fenix could be bitter that Penta joined WWE while Rey was locked down under contract in AEW. That could've caused some resentment, which could really boil over seeing his brother and tag team partner opting to team with someone else over him.

If he does feel jealous or bitter, Fenix could strike the next time AJ and Penta team up on WWE RAW. Whether they win or lose, he could show up out of nowhere and hit his Goodbye Amigo kick to his brother's face. From there, he could savagely beat down Penta and potentially Styles, too, for the perceived disrespect.

Family fighting isn't new in WWE

While some fans might question brothers fighting, this wouldn't be a new thing in WWE. In fact, there have been several examples of brothers, cousins, and even fathers and sons fighting in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

As for fights between brothers, Owen Hart and Bret Hart famously feuded throughout 1994. Decades later, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso battled it out. In both cases, the real-life brothers fought at WrestleMania events.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, father and son, have clashed at WrestleMania and at other events, too. Meanwhile, The Bloodline as a whole has built its name on family drama and fighting, especially over the past two years.

With that much history of family fighting in World Wrestling Entertainment, it certainly isn't unrealistic to expect Penta and Rey Fenix to fight eventually. If SmackDown's newest lucha star does indeed feel anger towards his brother over his new alliance, this kind of assault and subsequent feud could soon be on the horizon.

Instead of The Lucha Brothers being a team, they might feud. United or against each other, fans will surely get bangers when the two are together in some form.

