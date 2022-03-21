5 female tag teams that could be created on WWE's main roster

WWE is notorious for not being the biggest advocate for tag team wrestling. They have always prioritized singles competition over its doubles counterpart.

However, no one can deny that tag team wrestling is one of the most fun parts of the business. The excitement one gets while watching teams perform seamlessly and in tandem is unfathomable, and as great as one-on-one competition if not more.

Unfortunately, WWE has very few tag teams on their active roster. When you factor in the already-depleted women's division, female tag teams are few and far between. Most pairings are thrown together randomly with no prior build whatsoever.

But when you look at the women's division, there are some women out there who could make excellent tag teams. From their wrestling styles to their characters, it seems like they can click and make a connection with fans.

Here are five female tag teams that WWE could try forming from its main roster at some point in time.

#5 On our list of potential female tag teams WWE could form: Bayley and Lacey Evans

Two whiny superstars in the same team would be highly effective

Bayley's return from injury can go in multiple directions. She is one of the top stars in the company, and her comeback will be a key moment for the product.

However, no one needs to rush her into the main event scene. The Role Model has shown that she excels at both singles and tag team competition. Pairing her up with someone also due to return in Lacey Evans would be a great bit of booking.

The two returning superstars could take the tag division by storm. The heels would be insufferable to watch, but highly effective as well.

#4 Asuka and Xia Li form an amazing Asian alliance

Xia Li and Asuka would be a fearsome duo

Asuka and Xia Li are two of the best wrestlers on the WWE roster. The former's undefeated streak from a few years ago is wrestling folklore, while the latter has looked unstoppable since making her main roster debut.

Pairing the two of them would guarantee an elite tag team. A few tag team title reigns will not look out of place for the duo either.

#3 Natalya aids Alexa Bliss in her return to sanity

They have wrestled a few times, but it would be refreshing to see them as teammates

Alexa Bliss' character arc is on the mend following whatever that was with The Fiend. She is slowly making a recovery on television, but it is a time-consuming process from the looks of it.

While sessions with doctors are good, there needs to be some in-ring shifts as well. That's where Natalya comes in. Forming a team with Bliss could give both of them something to do and set them up as big fish in the small pond that is the WWE women's tag division.

#2 Charlotte and Shayna Baszler become benchmarks

WWE loves to set up two elite singles stars as a team and spotlight them. It has been a tradition for them, and it continues to be seen in today's product.

In that vein, we would love to see a Charlotte-Shayna Baszler team-up. They would tear through the entire division and become championship contenders. We also think they could show great cohesion and chemistry.

#1 Sasha Banks and Rhea Ripley boss the division

Sasha Banks and Rhea Ripley as a team could be like the illustrious Shawn Michaels-Diesel pairing. Two elite WWE stars in their prime and who are superb singles competitors would do wonders as a team.

With Banks' brain and Ripley's brawn, the two could be unstoppable. While there is too much talent to not split at some point, it will be fine while it lasts.

