4 possible feuds for Daniel Bryan as WWE Champion

Daniel Bryan, the new WWE Champion

This is new. Daniel Bryan as a champion was something that was fantasized by many wrestling fans all over the world. In many ways, it was a dream come true when Bryan pinned AJ Styles to become the new WWE champion.

But there was a slight twist in the tale. It was always envisioned that the next time Daniel Bryan becomes the champion it would be as a face not as a heel.

What this does is brings in a completely new narrative. How is Bryan going to be as a champion? What is he going to do? The biggest of them all being who is he going to feud against? This question arises most of the top dogs on Smackdown are themselves Heels.

Even then there could be some tasty feuds which Daniel Bryan could be part of.

#1 AJ Styles

The Ex-WWE Champion

This is in many ways going to be a de-facto feud for Daniel Bryan as he has just won the title against him. What could be interesting is to find out the reasons that Bryan gives for cheating his way to the win.

AJ Styles, on the other hand, has had a long healthy run with the WWE championship and according to the storyline, he would be seething to have lost the title against Bryan in an underhanded manner.

It is more than likely that AJ Styles will get involved in one way or the other in the match between Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

After that, it's expected that there will be a feud between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan with each of them claiming to be better than the other with the feud most likely expected to culminate with Daniel Bryan defending his title against AJ Styles.

