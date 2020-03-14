Possible reason why Paige wasn't part of tonight's Friday Night SmackDown revealed

This week on SmackDown, former Divas Champion Paige was advertised to be part of the show and was originally scheduled to be part of the Women's Championship picture when she was going to confront Bayley.

At the top of the show, Sasha Banks and the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley, were looking for the former NXT Superstar but Paige was nowhere to be seen and Michael Cole noted that the British star had been struggling with travel issues.

There has been a worldwide issue when it comes to traveling because of the impact that COVID-19 has had on almost every country in the world. The spread of the virus has now forced many countries in lockdown and it's categorized as a pandemic.

It comes as no surprise that the current speculation is that this is the reason why Paige missed the show that she was still being advertised for earlier today.

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet stated that according to his sources this was the reason why the former Divas Champion didn't travel to Florida and wasn't added to tonight's show.

According to sources, Paige did not travel to Florida for #SmackDown due to coronavirus related travel concerns which the company accommodated. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 14, 2020

Paige hasn't been used on WWE TV since she was released from her managerial duties by The Kabuki Warriors last year, there were rumors that the British star could have been set to make her in-ring return or even return as the manager of a new female Superstar, but it appears that these plans will now be on the backburner until Paige is able to travel to the United States once again.

It's unknown how much longer the travel issues will be a problem, but WWE events for the foreseeable future will be held in the Performance Center without an audience in an attempt to help to delay the virus from spreading any quicker.