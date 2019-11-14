Possible reason why WWE is not moving Cesaro to NXT

14 Nov 2019

Cesaro

WWE Superstar Cesaro has time and again proved his mettle inside the ring. Not only has Cesaro been a loyal soldier for a decade in Vince McMahon's army, he has consistently shown his worth.

Unfortunately for him, reports have suggested that the top brass still doesn't see him as a major star. While speaking to Corey Graves on After the Bell podcast, the former US Champion revealed that he isn't opposed to joining NXT, which the fans have been demanding, but he also wants to succeed on the main roster:

"I want to succeed on RAW and SmackDown, you know what I mean? Would I succeed in NXT? Yes. I just want to be successful, I want to do what I do best, and I think bell-to-bell I'm pretty good at everything and pretty good all around."

While most fans want to see Cesaro in NXT, hoping that he would become a top star on the black and yellow brand, Cagesideseats have stated that there are no such plans for him as of now.

Why Cesaro should not join NXT

Even though Cesaro has held Tag Team gold on multiple occasions, he has not achieved major success as a singles Superstar. In a surprise to almost everyone, Cesaro took a loss at the hands of upstart Mansoor at Crown Jewel as well. But in that process, he helped make Mansoor into a star. And that is exactly what is preventing him from moving to the next level.

Superstars such as Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode are well-respected Superstars who help make their opponents look good, which is why it is imperative to keep them on the main roster to help build future stars.

Another problem with Cesaro joining NXT would be the already crowded roster on the brand. One reason why WWE decided to put Finn Balor back on NXT was that he is a product of the system and his name is synonymous with NXT, thus generating confidence in the fans about WWE's seriousness in promoting NXT as a third brand.

Unfortunately for Cesaro, a move to NXT would be seen as a demotion and he will most likely be lost in the shuffle on Wednesday nights as well.

