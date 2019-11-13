WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage reaction to CM Punk's spectacular return after 5 years, 3-time World Champion offered a unique and rare deal - 13 November 2019

CM Punk

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, here we bring to you the biggest stories from the day.

While there have been a lot of interesting rumors and news stories develop today, but the return of former WWE Champion CM Punk has out shadowed almost every other thing going on in the world of wrestling today.

CM Punk finally returned to WWE as part of the fs1 studio show called WWE Backstage, where he will likely serve as an analyst. Let us take a look at the 6 biggest stories of today:

#6 Backstage reaction to CM Punk making his return

Unless you have been living under a rock, you are already aware that the most awaited return in recent WWE history finally took place on the second episode of FS1's WWE Backstage on Tuesday, as CM Punk returned to WWE programming.

Even though he has joined FOX as an analyst, that has not stopped Punk fans from celebrating the fact that the former WWE Champion has returned to WWE in some capacity.

As per Fightful Select, the move surprised many there and those who worked behind the scenes. It came as a major surprise probably because FOX had hinted that they were not interested in bringing in Punk for the show after his audition.

Fightful also stated that this was on the cards all along and just some details had to be figured out and finalized.

#5 Was WWE involved in bringing CM Punk back?

While the general perception is that CM Punk has finally returned to wrestling, the truth is that Punk has returned as an employee of FOX and not WWE.

PWInsider has further revealed that the decesion to bring in Punk was 100% a FOX call. However, it also mentioned that WWE gave their full blessings for this deal to go through.

