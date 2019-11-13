Roman Reigns reveals which WWE Superstar used to be disliked backstage

Roman Reigns is one of WWE's most respected Superstars

Roman Reigns discussed various WWE topics during an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast this week.

One of his most interesting comments came when he discussed his current on-screen rival, Baron Corbin, who began working in the FCW developmental system in August 2012 when Reigns and Graves were still up-and-comers in WWE.

The four-time WrestleMania main-eventer revealed that former football player Corbin, real name Tom Pestock, was disliked when he originally joined the company, but he has won people over due to his hard work and improvement.

"If you would’ve told me I would’ve main-evented a European tour with ‘Football Tom’, I would’ve said ‘Get the hell out of here. Yeah, right.’ One thing, even with the boys back then, he got a reaction, right? He rubbed us a certain way, and when push came to shove and it was time for him to get in the ring, they were like, ‘Dude, you’re going to get fired if you don’t get in the ring.’ He picked it up, he’s a big guy, he’s got good timing... I’ll give him that."

Reigns joked that Corbin has improved ever since he cut his hair off in 2018, while he added that the former RAW General Manager is an example of a Superstar who gradually “got it” after several years of learning the WWE process.

