WWE Rumors: Company offered Rey Mysterio a special deal that most Superstars don't get

Lennard Surrao Rumors 13 Nov 2019, 05:15 IST

Rey Mysterio and the WWE roster.

There has been a lot of talk about WWE's contractual dealings with the talents in recent past. It was noted that the company is looking to lock down a majority of its talents to long-term contracts with the lengths ranging from 3 to 5 years.

However, an exception was made in Rey Mysterio's case.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Mysterio was offered an 18-month contract as the former WWE Champion was looking for a short-term deal.

The company was aware that Mysterio had offers from other companies and that he would not return unless they met his demands and kept him happy. In the end, Rey Mysterio managed to get a good deal that would keep him with the company for at least 18 months.

While the company did sign a 2-year contract with the WWE legend, a clause in the deal would enable Mysterio to give his notice once he completes 18 months.

Meltzer noted:

"Rey Mysterio got an 18-month deal because, essentially, he didn’t need to go. He got a good deal all around because they knew full well that if he wasn’t happy, he wouldn’t sign and he had many options."

Mysterio's contract status was part of the bigger discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio that revolved around a few unhappy Superstars asking for their release.

A handful of Superstars have publicly asked for their release in the past few months, however, approvals have not been forthcoming from the WWE. Luke Harper asked for his release but was reportedly locked down to his contract. Mike Kanellis, who signed a new 5-year deal, also stated his desire to quit the company.

Sin Cara is the latest name to have joined the list and reports state that WWE will not let him out of his contract. The reason why WWE may keep him for more time is that the Hispanic Superstar recently signed a new 3-year deal with the company,

The moral of the story here, as pointed out by Meltzer and Alvarez, is that pro wrestlers should work towards securing shorter deals instead of committing to lengthy contracts that could lead to regrets later.

