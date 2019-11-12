WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to Sin Cara asking for his release, company urged to allow more Superstars to leave

Sin Cara, Triple H, and Vince McMahon.

The biggest story being talked about in the world of pro wrestling in the past 24 hours has been Sin Cara asking for his release from WWE.

As we had revealed earlier via PWInsider, Sin Cara still has three years left on his current deal and in an updated report, it was revealed that the company won't allow the Mexican-American Superstar to leave just yet.

Dave Meltzer opened up about the backstage reaction to Sin Cara's contract situation on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer stated that there were few people backstage who felt that WWE should just allow unhappy talents to leave the company. It's a known fact that in addition to Sin Cara, there are other Superstars, namely Luke Harper and Mike Kannelis, who have also requested a release from the company. There is speculation going around that the company wouldn't fire any talent or grant them their releases. Quite frankly, it's a confusing situation behind the scenes regarding the contracts of the Superstars who want out.

Here's what Meltzer said:

Pretty much, unless they let him out. So the deal is there are people there who believe that all these guys should be let go because they are unhappy and all that and then there is other people who are like no one’s getting fired, I mean no one’s getting released. So I don’t know what’s going to end up happening.

Sin Cara was featured on the most recent episode of RAW in which the former NXT Tag Team Champion was convincingly beaten by Drew McIntyre in a very short match.

Cara, formerly known as Hunico, has been with the company since 2009 and has always languished in the bottom half of the card.

The 42-year-old Superstar has been used infrequently on TV and was recently brought back for a program with Andrade and Zelina Vega.

The feud failed to take off and Sin Cara was back to being a glorified enhancement talent on the latest episode of RAW.

Regarding Sin Cara's future, the veteran Superstar intends on fighting for Alberto Del Rio's Combate Americas MMA promotion. However, will WWE let him go or could we have another Luke Harper scenario on our hands?