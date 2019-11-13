WWE Rumors: Backstage details on CM Punk's surprise appearance on WWE Backstage

Voice of the voiceless is back

CM Punk shocked the world by coming on at the end of WWE Backstage as a surprise guest. It had been rumored for a while that the man once known as The Best Wrestler in the World would eventually find his way back to WWE. It's been five years since Punk was associated with anything related to WWE, let alone Pro Wrestling. Moreover, according to Fightful Select, several people who worked on the show were surprised as well.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

There is no confirmation of this as of yet. As of right now, Punk is working as a Fox employee and not a WWE employee. His salary will be paid by Fox and it seems he will be a periodical contributor to the show.

According to Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue, a proper CM Punk return to the ring is only a phone call away. A source is quoted as saying,

“Vince and Hunter, they’re proud men. Punk is a proud man. Somebody’s got to get over that and go first and it’s not going to be Vince.”

Now, it's still unclear whether this phone call has already happened. At this point, it would only be speculation.

Did people know that CM Punk would appear on WWE Backstage?

It doesn't look like anyone behind the scenes actually knew that he would appear on the show. Fightful Select notes that the move surprised many there and those who worked behind the scenes. For all concerned, Fox was not "All In" for the time being despite his impressive audition.

Fightful Select further claims that a source has told them that this was on the cards all along and it's just that some details had to be hammered out. It's also worth mentioning that Punk remains in the drug testing pool, and has been recently drug tested recently.

What's next?

At this point, the only thing for sure is that Punk is on a WWE-related show where he will give his unscripted point of view on all things related to WWE. It'll be interesting if this turns into a limited appearance in a WWE ring.

