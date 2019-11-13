WWE Rumors: Surprising info on CM Punk's contract; who knew about his return on Backstage

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 13 Nov 2019, 13:20 IST SHARE

CM Punk on WWE Backstage

CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE this week on the WWE Backstage show on FS1. Punk was announced as a "special contributor and analyst" for the show that previews and reviews WWE, and he will begin from next week's Backstage show, which will air on Tuesday.

Also Read: CM Punk back to WWE: How Twitter reacted to his return

Punk, who left WWE in 2014 after falling out with WWE management, has switched to MMA, wrestling in UFC, while also being a commentator and author. There were reports that he would join WWE's latest rival, AEW, but that did not happen.

CM Punk's WWE Backstage contract

Punk has returned to WWE not as an in-ring performer but as an analyst and special contributor, which means that we will not see him wrestling.

According to PWInsider, the decision to bring Punk to WWE was that of FOX's and that WWE did not have a big say in hiring him. It was "100% a FOX call" as per the report but WWE gave "their personal blessing" for the deal to happen.

The deal between FOX and Punk was done over the last few days, following which he made that surprising appearance on November 12. Importantly, he has not signed a deal with WWE, and only with FOX. This is surprising considering the amount of control WWE have on who represents their brand on television.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Backstage details on CM Punk's surprise appearance on WWE Backstage

Who knew about his return on WWE Backstage?

As per the same PWInsider report, only Renee Young knew of Punk's return among the on-screen personnel on WWE Backstage. Young was joined by Booker T and Paige on this week's WWE Backstage show, as well as Samoa Joe, Mick Foley, and Adam Cole.

The decision to not tell the rest of the people on camera was to keep Punk's return a secret.

Advertisement

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!