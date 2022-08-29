Possible update on Toxic Attraction's main roster call-up

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction made their main roster debut on the August 19 episode of SmackDown.

After Dolin and Jayne defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in the first round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, many considered the pair to have been called up to the main roster. This might not be the case.

The original bracket for the tournament didn't even include the team, the duo of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark were supposed to participate in the tournament, but when Stark suffered an injury, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions were brought in.

Despite winning the first-round match, an injury suffered by Dolin ensured that the team wouldn't be wrestling Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez in the semi-finals.

Reports and rumors spread last week that the stars from the developmental brand have been added to the main roster, with Gigi's injury leading to their call-up getting nixed.

Steve Carrier on Twitter recently reported that the team, which includes NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, was never called up, instead just acting as replacements for the team of Lyons and Stark.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier Toxic Attraction in the tag team title tourament made a lot of people think a main roster call-up was coming, then Gigi Dolin's concussion caused them to say it was "nixed."

We were told Toxic Attraction was NEVER "called up." They were simply replacements in the tourament.



Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne might not appear on Worlds Collide on September 4 due to Dolin's injury.

Still, Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose will have a tough night ahead of her, defending her championship in a title unification match against Blair Davenport and NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura.

Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin reportedly suffered a concussion during her match on SmackDown.

As stated above, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction were ruled out of the Women's Tag Team Tournament after it was announced that Dolin had suffered an injury. Details have since emerged about the nature of her injury.

Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the 25-year-old had suffered a concussion during the pair's first-round tournament match on SmackDown.

BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe, Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown.

While no exact time frame can be given for recovery from a concussion, she is expected to be out of action for at least a month, which would mean Dolin will miss NXT's Worlds Collide event.

While many fans have suggested that the leader of Toxic Attraction, Mandy Rose, should replace Dolin in the latter stages of the tournament, WWE decided to do a "second-chance" Fatal four-way tag team match between the teams who lost in the first round would decide the fourth semi-finalist on last week's SmackDown.

The Fatal four-way match was won by Natalya and Sonya Deville, who then lost the semi-finals to Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. The two will face IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the tournament finals on the upcoming episode of RAW.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we would like to wish Gigi Dolin a speedy recovery and hope to see her return to action soon.

