Potential injury requiring a break, Roman Reigns-related delays - 4 possible reasons Cody Rhodes won't be wrestling at WWE Payback 2023

WWE SmackDown this week will certainly be a show that lives with the fans for a long time. The blue brand spent the bulk of the programming honoring the lives of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, two former world champions who passed away this week.

In addition to that, the program also featured a handful of matches. This included IYO SKY defending her title against Zelina Vega, Grayson Waller vs. Rey Mysterio, and even LA Knight vs. Finn Balor in the main event. A few matches were also announced for the Payback event, as was one noteworthy segment.

Cody Rhodes will be appearing at the Payback Premium Live Event via The Grayson Waller Effect. While The American Nightmare not competing on the show isn't a huge surprise, the company does have a large roster, the former Intercontinental Champion appearing on Waller's talk show is an intriguing development on its own.

It isn't yet clear why The American Nightmare will be appearing on the talk show at the big event, but there are a handful of reasons as to why it may be happening. This article will look at several, including a potential injury.

Below are four possible reasons Cody Rhodes won't be wrestling at WWE Payback 2023.

#4. Cody Rhodes could be banged up

Pro wrestling is a very physical industry. While WWE doesn't have as intense of a schedule as it once did, being on the road is still exhausting for superstars, both mentally and physically. Factor in the damage the wrestlers take in the ring and at the gym, injuries are a part of the very fabric of the business.

Cody Rhodes is all too familiar with injuries, both legitimate and as part of the story. He injured his chest last year in what was a very memorable and graphic visual. While that was legitimate, he also "injured" his arm in kayfabe earlier this year, thanks to Brock Lesnar.

While Rhodes isn't likely carrying around a major injury that would require surgery, his body may be beat up from his intense and high quality matches. As a result, WWE may have him appear in speaking roles more regularly to allow his body to heal up. Naturally, this includes the upcoming Payback event.

#3. He has no obvious storyline at the moment to culminate at Payback

Another reason why Cody Rhodes may not be competing at Payback in September comes down to the simple fact that there seemingly isn't anything for him to do. The American Nightmare doesn't have an obvious feud heading into the show.

The closest thing Rhodes has to an ongoing rivalry is with The Judgment Day. While he could potentially clash with a member of the faction at Payback, he has been battling them all too frequently on RAW.

There's a chance that he'll go to fight them inside of the WarGames cage come November at Survivor Series, but otherwise, there's no clear direction for him at the moment. In fact, there's nothing obvious for Cody until the beginning of next year. Still, he's a draw, so it is a good idea to have him at the show in some fashion.

#2. The promotion may be avoiding having Cody run through opponents until he can get to Roman Reigns again

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

The fact that Cody Rhodes seemingly doesn't have much to do right now is likely related to the fact that his plans for the road to WrestleMania seem quite clear. While the company could swerve expectations, The American Nightmare likely has gold on his mind.

Rhodes will almost certainly aim to challenge Roman Reigns for the Unisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. This would mark the one year point since Rhodes first attempted to win the gold at WrestleMania 39 this past spring.

There are only so many stars Cody can face in the meantime, so the promotion is likely trying to stretch out his potential bouts between now and WrestleMania. Padding in a special talk show appearance will help delay their plans for just that little bit longer.

#1. WWE may use the segment to set up a new feud

The Grayson Waller Effect

Of course, there's always a chance that the segment is being used as more than just fluff. Cody Rhodes could appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback to set up his next major feud.

The most obvious choice for a feud is with Grayson Waller himself. The cocky Australian can be grating, and may very well get under Cody's skin. Waller's trolling could even potentially lead to a match that very night, as a similar pattern happened with Grayson and Edge on SmackDown.

Alternatively, a top star could interrupt the segment, or even return within the segment. Carlito, for example, could possibly make his comeback, by attacking The American Nightmare. Somebody like Bobby Lashley could also assault Rhodes unexpectedly.

