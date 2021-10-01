5 current WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar has never faced

Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest superstars ever to step foot in WWE. He is the only man in history to hold a UFC and WWE Heavyweight title.

An eight-time World Champion, Royal Rumble, King of the Ring, and Money in the Bank winner, Brock has accomplished everything there is in this business. Having said this, in his latest WWE return, he still wants one more shot at the Universal Title, which is a testament to his willingness to challenge the very best on offer.

Due to Lesnar's limited time in WWE, not all superstars from the current roster have had a chance to share the ring with him. Perhaps this reason adds fuel to their insatiable need to face the Beast Incarnate.

This article looks at five superstars on the current WWE roster whom Brock Lesnar has never faced in the ring.

#5 King Nakamura vs. Brock Lesnar

The reigning Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown, King Nakamura, is one of the finest talents the brand has to offer.

The King of Strong Style dethroned Happy Corbin fka King Corbin in the 'Battle for the Crown' match to become the new 'King.' Nakamura then beat Apollo Crews for the IC title, making his run genuinely majestic.

Nakamura's high-flying ability in the ring will be put to the test against the power-packed performance of Brock Lesnar. Will the F5 put the King to rest, or can Kinshasaa get the better of the Beast? Whatever is the case, the match will be a treat for the WWE Universe to savor.

Edited by Angana Roy