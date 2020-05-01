Potential reason why Rey Mysterio aligned with Cain Velasquez in WWE

Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio

2019 saw the arrival of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez in the WWE, who was recently released by the company.

Cain Velasquez was introduced to the WWE Universe by Rey Mysterio, and he immediately confronted his former UFC rival, Brock Lesnar, on SmackDown, which eventually set up their match at Crown Jewel last year.

Cain Velasquez had just one match in WWE, which was against Lesnar at the Saudi Arabia PPV. He lost the match in quick time.

The former UFC heavyweight champ only signed a lucrative, multi-year deal last year. Given his usage, it appears he became easy to cut. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 28, 2020

On the recent edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions featuring Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue, the duo spoke about several topics.

Reason for Rey Mysterio-Cain Velasquez alliance

Tom revealed the reason why Rey Mysterio was placed with Cain Velasquez when the UFC fighter debuted in WWE.

"Rey Mysterio wasn't there for any long-term storyline with Cain Velasquez, he was there to give an initial boost of popularity by telling Rey Mysterio fans 'Hey, this guy is good too, you should support him". One of the reasons he was in that role was because of his longevity and diversity of fandom that he tends to bring in. With that nationality and style of high-flying - he brings in a lot of fans that WWE doesn't automatically cater to, which is why they always have certain people in the Cruiserweight division, they tried pushing Andrade as the next big Hispanic wrestler.

Tom even spoke about Mysterio's son Dominick, who featured briefly in Mysterio's feud with Lesnar, and is preparing himself for a career in the ring.

When it comes to Dominick, I'm not sure. There's been so much back and forward. People were very excited to see Dominick in a wrestling ring and here we are and it still hasn't happened. Very confusing to me that we are where we are."

In the same podcast, they also spoke about what Velasquez did that rubbed people the wrong way in WWE, and the three big mistakes that led to his release.